Liverpool have a two-goal deficit to try and overturn as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot’s experiments in the first leg in Paris didn’t pay off, leaving Liverpool with a tough ask against the reigning European champions. Changes were made to the lineup on Saturday to inspire a win over Fulham in the Premier League, while PSG were enjoying a weekend without a game.

Slot will now need to get his decisions right for Liverpool to stand any chance of completing a comeback and reaching the Champions League semi-finals. It’s their only route towards a trophy this season and their chances of success look slim after last week.

So, who will Slot select in his starting XI to try and turn things around?

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool’s main goalkeeper Alisson remains unavailable, so Mamardashvili will continue after conceding twice, to Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, last week.

RB: Joe Gomez

With Liverpool likely to revert to a back four, the right-back spot is up for grabs. Jeremie Frimpong didn’t cover himself in glory last week, so might not be the best choice to defend against Kvaratskhelia.

Slot could keep the faith and play Frimpong, or swap him out. Dominik Szoboszlai is a candidate to play at right-back, but is too important in midfield, so the experience and defensive instinct of Gomez could be relied upon instead.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

At centre-back, Liverpool have little choice but to stick with their usual pairing. Incidentally, PSG are one of the clubs to have been linked with Konate, so it could be his last audition in front of their eyes before he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Of course, Konate could yet sign a new deal with Liverpool and he will be defending their colours tonight.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

“We need something very special to happen otherwise we will have no chance. If we play like we did in Paris then we will have no chance anyway, in my opinion,” declared Liverpool’s captain in view of the second leg.

Van Dijk will have to lead by example if Liverpool are to stand any chance against PSG.

LB: Milos Kerkez

It’s a toss-up between Kerkez and Andy Robertson for the left-back role. The latter may be favoured for his experience, especially in a big game like this, but Kerkez has generally been preferred by Slot this season.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

Slot rested Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister at the weekend before bringing them both on from the bench.

If only one can start on Tuesday night, in the event of Szoboszlai being picked in midfield, Gravenberch ought to have the edge.

One of the other midfielders in Liverpool’s squad, Curtis Jones, is an injury doubt after going off at the weekend.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

As stated, Szoboszlai could drop in at right-back, but Liverpool need to deploy their form players in their most effective territory.

The Hungarian boasted an impressive 93% pass completion rate against Fulham from a deeper midfield role than where he played in the first leg against PSG. Could do with one of his trademark free-kicks too.

RW: Mohamed Salah

As he prepares for his Liverpool departure, Salah didn’t play a single minute of the first leg against PSG, but was restored to the starting lineup against Fulham.

It would be wasteful for Slot not to call upon the most dangerous goalscorer in his squad, even if this hasn’t been Salah’s most prolific season.

AM: Florian Wirtz

Wirtz was among the assists against Fulham, recording his 10th of what otherwise feels like an underwhelming debut season.

The attacking midfielder has sometimes been deployed out wide this season, but should be entrusted to play centrally against PSG, partially because of the increasing competition for a place on the wing…

LW: Rio Ngumoha

Whether or not Ngumoha starts against PSG is the big decision Slot has to make, having usually stuck with Cody Gakpo this season.

Both started against Fulham, with Ngumoha on the left and Gakpo up front. The youngster’s goal has led to some clamour for him to start against PSG, against whom he may be able to bring an element of surprise.

When asked if Ngumoha could cope with a game of this magnitude, Slot replied: “Yeah, I think he can. First of all, because of his personality. He doesn’t get distracted that soon.

“I think everyone who knows his history a bit more, there’s a lot of expectation around him for many years already and he’s always been able to focus on football, to become better, to become stronger, to become ready at 16 years of age to score your first goals, 17 years of age and already had multiple starts for the first team of Liverpool. That’s one thing.

“And second of all, because of his quality. He shows that he’s able at the highest level – which is Champions League but Premier League definitely is this as well – to be able to take one-v-ones on and make it difficult for the defenders he’s facing.”

CF: Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike was rested for the whole game against Fulham, with Gakpo completing 90 minutes and Alexander Isak coming on from the bench.

Liverpool could easily revert to Ekitike against his former club, though, hoping for better fortunes than last week.

READ MORE: Rio Ngumoha is part of an elite, exclusive Liverpool trio – what happened next for the others?

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