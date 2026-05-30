Andoni Iraola is the hot contender for the Liverpool job after they got rid of Arne Slot, but how would the potential new boss set his side up?

Iraola seems more in line with the ‘heavy metal’ style of football that Jurgen Klopp used at Liverpool than Slot. Indeed, one of his former colleagues once called his style ‘rock and roll’. Close enough.

Returning to a high-intensity game should suit some of the Liverpool squad, even if that squad has changed a lot since Klopp’s days.

We’ve predicted how Liverpool will be lining up next season after the appointment of Iraola and a couple of new signings for good measure.

GK: Alisson Becker

There’s some doubt over Alisson’s future at Liverpool as he nears the last year of his contract.

But if Liverpool can keep him, they should. His passing range would fit in well with Iraola’s tactics, which often encourage the keeper to go long if under pressure.

RB: Marco Palestra

Liverpool got it wrong in their quest to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer. Jeremie Frimpong was a talented available option, but didn’t fit in well with their 4-2-3-1 formation.

Although Iraola will use a similar formation, his tactics will be different to Slot’s. Still, right-back is definitely an area to reinforce.

One target to have been linked recently is Marco Palestra, who’s just been named Serie A’s defender of the season after impressing on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta.

There’s now a scramble to sign him and Liverpool are among those linked.

Palestra’s physical attributes – he’s 15 centimetres taller than Frimpong – and attacking approach should make him a good fit for Iraola’s tactics, if Liverpool can get their hands on him.

CB: Jeremy Jacquet

With Ibrahima Konate now looking to be on his way out, Liverpool may have to fast-track Jacquet into the starting XI.

They’re welcoming the 20-year-old from Rennes this summer after agreeing a deal in February.

Jacquet’s athletic ability should make him a good fit for Iraola’s high line.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Playing in a high line at his age might catch up with Van Dijk, but you can’t imagine Liverpool’s captain not being a starter, under any coach.

Liverpool might need to add another centre-back for the long term, or phase in Giovanni Leoni over the coming months, but a starting spot is still Van Dijk’s to lose.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Quite a straight-forward one, this. Kerkez hasn’t been brilliant in his first year at Liverpool, but maybe just needed to get it under his belt as a settling-in period.

Season two should bring better things for him – especially if it’s under the guidance of the coach that brought the best out of him at Bournemouth.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

It’s fair to say Slot got a better tune out of Gravenberch than Klopp did, but the Dutchman should use that as motivation to keep up his momentum rather than cause for concern.

He’ll have to improve his off-the-ball work, but can help his side set the tempo on it.

Don’t be too surprised if Liverpool look for one more midfielder to add into the mix, though.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

“Off the ball he is top three, four or five in the world, and [he is] maybe the best in the world in terms of pressing,” said Slot of Szoboszlai in March.

On the back of his best Liverpool season, he should be a big tick for Iraola.

RW: Yan Diomande

Mo Salah couldn’t make a U-turn, could he? Probably not.

With his arch-nemesis Slot shown the door, you do wonder for a second if Salah could cancel his plans to leave Liverpool, but chances are he’s gone for good.

Liverpool are still in hot pursuit of a suitable Salah replacement, with RB Leipzig’s Diomande emerging as a top target.

Preferring to play on the right-hand side, Diomande is known for his explosive pace and end product.

For Iraola, he’d have to work as hard off the ball as on it, pressing high, but he seems to have the attributes to do so.

AM: Florian Wirtz

There will be some fans who’d have preferred Xabi Alonso to replace Slot. Maybe some players too, and Wirtz could be one of them after their successful link-up at Bayer Leverkusen.

But he should still find a lot to like with his responsibilities for Iraola. The attacking midfielder is an intense presser and taking on those kind of duties could unlock his potential after a lukewarm debut Liverpool season.

LW: Bazoumana Toure

Slot’s over-reliance on Cody Gakpo was much to the frustration of some Liverpool fans. The switch to a new manager could offer hope of a change on the wing.

If Rio Ngumoha isn’t quite ready yet – although Iraola has proven he can improve young talent – then a new signing could come in to replace Gakpo.

Our friends at TEAMtalk recently revealed that Liverpool have made an approach for Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure.

Known for his pace and one-v-one ability, the 20-year-old works hard off the ball as well.

If a deal can be agreed, then as long as he doesn’t block Ngumoha’s development either, Toure could be an exciting addition for the left wing.

CF: Alexander Isak

A massive season beckons for Isak after his injury-hit first year with Liverpool.

The club-record signing will start next season as their main striker and will be hoping Iraola’s game will be a good match for him.

An intelligent high presser, Isak should fit in well and will be hoping to rediscover his scoring touch.

If Iraola can inspire a 13-goal debut Premier League season by a teenager like Eli Junior Kroupi, it should be promising for what he can do with an experienced and established striker like Isak.

READ MORE: Ranking Liverpool’s 9 Premier League managers from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Arne Slot has used as Liverpool manager?