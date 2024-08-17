The four Premier League clubs Mohamed Salah has never scored against

Mohamed Salah has developed into one of the Premier League’s most lethal scorers since returning to England with Liverpool, but there is an exclusive club of teams he has played and failed to find the back of the net against.

A three-time Golden Boot winner with 157 goals from just 263 games and counting – predominantly from a wide position – there is no denying Salah’s status as a living, breathing Barclays legend, with such scoring prowess incredibly hard to find.

We’ve taken a look at the four Premier League sides Salah has faced and shockingly fired a blank against.

Swansea City

The Egyptian had four bites of the cherry when it came to trying to score against the Swans, two with Chelsea and two with Liverpool, but was never quite able to fire a goal past them despite winning three games out of four against them.

In fairness to him, he played just eight minutes in a 4-2 win over Swansea while with Chelsea in 2014-15 and he did bag two assists the first time he faced them with Liverpool on Boxing Day 2017, but the other two games saw him fail to make use of his minutes.

Sunderland

Salah’s only outing against Sunderland in the Premier League came in a disappointing 2-1 defeat for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 2014.

Playing 66 minutes, he failed to make an impact and was substituted for Andre Schurrle with the game locked at 1-1.

However, a late penalty awarded to the Black Cats was tucked away by Fabio Borini, handing Sunderland a shock win down in London and bringing to an end a run of 77 games unbeaten at home in the Premier League for Jose Mourinho.

That iconic victory was the catalyst for Gus Poyet’s side, going on a four-game winning streak from that point which steered them to Premier League safety.

However, since their 2017 relegation, Sunderland have been unable to return to the top-flight, thus Salah has been unable to fix the blemish.

Luton Town

A more recent entry, Salah only played in one of the two Premier League fixtures against Luton last season, missing their visit to Anfield in February 2024 where the Reds thrashed the Hatters in a 4-1 win without their talisman.

The first fixture at Kenilworth Road came in November and saw Luton very nearly win the game thanks to Tahith Chong’s late opener, before Luis Diaz rescued a point in injury time.

Liverpool

A twist to finish off, the fourth club Salah has failed to score against in the Premier League is actually his current employer, thus we can’t see this one changing anytime soon barring a very dramatic transfer…

Salah played 60 minutes as Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield, with Steven Gerrard’s slip giving Demba Ba a free run at goal for the opener just after half-time and Willian eventually putting the gloss on proceedings in injury time to derail the Reds’ title charge for good.

He’s become a Liverpool legend and fired them to a Premier League and a Champions League in the time since. Funny old game, isn’t it?