Since Arne Slot dropped Mohamed Salah from Liverpool‘s starting XI against West Ham, only two Premier League sides have taken more points than the Reds.

Slot’s decision at the time was a bold one, given Liverpool had lost six of their last seven league matches prior to playing West Ham in November.

Prior to being benched, Salah had only scored two goals in his last eight matches and was clearly struggling to hit his best form, like a number of other Liverpool players.

At the time, Slot’s decision to bench the Egyptian forward was vindicated as Liverpool went on to win the game 2-0.

However, after draws against Sunderland and Leeds United, Salah claimed that he’d been ‘thrown under the bus’ and that his relationship with Slot was non-existent.

After being excluded from the Liverpool squad to face Inter in the Champions League, Salah was on the bench against Brighton, where he came on as a first-half substitute.

Since then, he’s been unavailable for selection as he’s jetted off to Morocco to take part in AFCON 2025.

While Liverpool have been short in the attacking third because of injuries and Salah’s absence, Slot’s side have continued to tick over in the Premier League.

Indeed, since Slot left Salah out against West Ham, the Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League, having taken 14 points from their last six matches.

As of writing, only Aston Villa and Manchester City have collected more points in the Premier League than Liverpool have during that period.

While plenty of Liverpool fans took Salah’s side after his outburst after the Leeds game, former defender Jamie Carragher has firmly been behind Slot.

“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I don’t think it was,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage, and strengthen his own position.

“He did that 12 months ago, and I called him out on this show about it, and he played on the heart strings of Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league, he’d scored the winning goal at Southampton, that was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership.

“So for the rest of the season, you have banners in the crowd: ‘Give Mo his dough’. He’s chosen this weekend to do this now, and he’s waited I think for a bad result for Liverpool, concede a last-minute goal, Liverpool supporters, the manager, everyone involved in the club feels like they’re in the gutter at the moment, and he’s chose that time to go for the manager, and maybe try and get him sacked. That’s the way I felt about it.”

Slot himself has now stated that the friction between himself and Salah is now over, but it remains to be seen what will happen in January, after he returns from AFCON.

Here’s the full breakdown of how the Premier League table looks since Slot made the decision to drop Salah.

