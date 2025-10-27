Liverpool have got fewer league points than Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham since being confirmed as Premier League champions in April 2025.

Arne Slot’s team may have lost four Premier League games in a row for the first time since 2021, but they’ve been out of form since lifting the title last season.

The Reds were so dominant that they won the league four games before the end of the 2024-25 season.

As Spurs were thrashed 5-1 at a gloriously sunny Anfield, clinching Liverpool’s first league title in front of their own supporters since 1990, there was little inkling of what was to come.

But Slot’s side failed to win any of their remaining matches, perhaps understandably treating those May fixtures as an extended victory parade.

The optimism remained undimmed and only grew after a summer transfer window spend of over £400million on the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Even their start to the 2025-26 season sustained the illusion, although four of their five Premier League victories came through late winners.

But defeat at Crystal Palace towards the end of September 2025 acted as a brutal reality check. Defeats to Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford have followed in a string of worsening performances.

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says Liverpool are not operating as a team this season and that is why they are struggling to find form.

“They are a great team on paper but not a team in terms of the product on the football pitch,” said Reo-Coker on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast. “There are too many individual moments.

“When they made these signings, it was clear that Liverpool wanted to be spoken about in the same breath as Real Madrid, who create an empire and dominate.

“They went very Hollywood which goes against the culture of the club and the lights have become too bright for some of the players.

“Milos Kerkez is not the same as what we saw at Bournemouth. Trent Alexander-Arnold got criticised for his defensive abilities so I think Kerkez deserves the same because he is not defending.

“I don’t see a team. Virgil van Dijk is not the same leader and that is probably because he has no confidence in the back four. He looks very annoyed with Kerkez.

“The only two players who cannot get any criticism are Dominik Szoboszlai because he has been fantastic and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

“Slot hasn’t helped with putting comments out there about what Liverpool are vulnerable with and some of the decisions he is making with players.

“They need some team bonding. They need to get to know one another on a better level because they don’t look like a team.”

To illustrate this isn’t just a temporary blip, we’ve looked at the table since the end of April 2025 and discovered that Liverpool are in something of a rut.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

