6 pundits who predicted Liverpool wouldn’t even finish top four in 2024-25

The transition at Liverpool could conceivably have taken quite a while, with elite manager Jurgen Klopp being replaced by former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot in the summer.

The new boss looks on track to seize the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but for many, the period of transition was too complicated to have even considered success.

We’ve looked into six pundits who didn’t even predict Liverpool to finish in the top four.

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Neville was one of the big pundits to exclude Liverpool from top four in his predictions.

He had Arsenal to finally pip Manchester City to the title, with the Citizens then leading from United and Chelsea in third and fourth, and the Reds finishing fifth.

“We have to go Arsenal and Manchester City because we all collectively agree. I do [agree about Manchester United getting in the top four]. I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four],” he said.

Neville is not afraid to look upon United derisively at times, but has their best interests at heart and clearly wants them to do well.

This applies no matter how silly it will make him look when they ultimately finish deep in the bottom half of the table.

Steve Sidwell

A list of 30 BBC pundits were asked to give their top-four predictions prior to the season, and Sidwell’s might have panned out as the worst.

He had Manchester City – currently fourth – winning the title for a fifth straight year, with Arsenal and Chelsea in third and fourth place.

Second place? Manchester United. Who have since sacked Erik ten Hag and dropped to 15th (FIFTEENTH) in the league.

No place for Liverpool, but one for what is widely regarded as being the worst Red Devils side in history, even by manager Ruben Amorim himself.

Pat Nevin

By no means as bad as Sidwell, Nevin was included on that same list, and he had Newcastle higher than most people did – in third.

Last season’s seventh-placed side find themselves fifth in the Premier League at the moment. They are within three points of third currently, so that shout could indeed come true.

Nevin’s first, second and fourth-placed sides were: Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Leon Osman

A very similar side to Nevin’s, but with a twist, Osman had three of those same names – Arsenal, City and Newcastle – in that order, with the Gunners ahead of City, but with Tottenham in fourth.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Spurs side, currently 12th in the league and 31 points below Liverpool, were tipped at the start of the season to beat them to a top-four spot.

Osman spent almost his entire career with Everton, to be fair.

Roy Keane

Roy Keane felt late summer signings would have been the key to Liverpool’s top four chances if they made any, which they didn’t.

“Yes, I think so [Liverpool miss out on top four], unless they get a couple of signings in the next few weeks,” said Keane on Stick To Football.

“I’m not convinced by them.”

He instead believed United and Aston Villa would be in the top four. The Villans are indeed battling for fourth spot, after achieving it last season.

Tim Sherwood

Former Tottenham manager Sherwood included Spurs in fourth place in his predictions, just being pipped for third place by… United. Grim.

His top two were Manchester City and Arsenal, and he said his ‘bold prediction’ was Arsenal to finish second. Predicting the team who finished second in the last two seasons to finish second isn’t bold, Tim.

Perhaps not sticking Liverpool in your top four should have been your call for bold prediction. Though it looks very wrong, at least it would have actually been bold, and you’re not alone.

