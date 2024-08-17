The 2024-25 Premier League season is here and Liverpool are arguably this year’s biggest unknown prospect as they acclimatise to life under new manager Arne Slot.

Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp defined an era at Anfield, having got the team playing in an easily identifiable, wildly energetic style. It will be fascinating to see how they adapt to something different.

Inevitably there’s some debate over how Liverpool will perform under their new manager, with a wide range of opinions from the many ex-professionals working in the media. We’ve collated the predictions of nine pundits on how Liverpool will fare in 2024-25.

Gary Neville

“We have to go Arsenal and Manchester City because we all collectively agree. I do [agree about Manchester United getting in the top four]. I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four],” began Neville.

Carragher then responded: “Do you think Manchester United will get in, but Liverpool won’t?” You say this every season without fail. Bookmark this.”

Neville replied: “Every season, yeah. I am quite often wrong as well. It gets played back during the season, it’s quite enjoyable – I am going to go Tottenham – the surprise of the season, it can be anything. Surprise: Liverpool don’t finish in the top six.”

Big shout. Don’t worry Carra, we’ve got this bookmarked.

Jamie Carragher

“I don’t think they’ll tank [Liverpool], no,” Carragher began on Stick To Football, backing them to finish third without challenging the top two for the title.

“I think Liverpool overachieved last season in terms of being in the title race for so long, I don’t think anybody really expected that,” Carragher admitted. “And if Liverpool had a similar sort of season, I’d be delighted.

“It remains to be seen, sometimes new manager, fresh voice and I know what you are thinking, David Moyes comes in after [Sir Alex] Ferguson, or Unai Emery after Arsene Wenger, there’s going to be a huge shift, there’s no doubt about that. But the pre-season has gone pretty well, you know beating Manchester United, beating Arsenal, good result against Sevilla.

“But there is a hole in midfield that needs filling massively. And even when Zubimendi was talked about coming in, I was actually still thinking, ‘Is he too similar to [Alexis] Mac Allister?’; You can imagine them two in midfield, great footballers, but is there enough aggression, is there enough pace?”

“I don’t think replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool is the impossible job for Arne Slot,” Carragher added on a separate appearance on Sky Sports.

“It was a great time for the club under Klopp but they didn’t win everything.

“They were very successful at one stage where they did hold every trophy under Klopp, but it wasn’t a case of them winning every year. Most times they were a very close second to Manchester City.

“There is scope to improve for Slot. He can certainly improve the way they play slightly and also get better defensively. They will also want to avoid the number of injuries they had last season this time around.

“There are areas for the new manager to target.”

Roy Keane

“Yes I think so [Liverpool miss out on top four], unless they get a couple of signings in the next few weeks,” said Keane on Stick To Football.

“I’m not convinced by them.”

Ian Wright

The Arsenal legend didn’t speak at great lengths about Liverpool, but he did tip them to finish in the top four ahead of Manchester United… alongside Aston Villa, but behind title challengers Arsenal and Man City

READ NEXT: 9 players we can’t believe rejected moves to Liverpool: Ronaldo, Caicedo, Vidic…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

Rio Ferdinand

The former Manchester United defender didn’t elaborate on his thoughts on Liverpool when he gave his pre-season predictions to TNT Sports, but he did tip them to finish third… behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Michael Owen

At the time of writing, Owen is yet to post his usual 1-20 Premier League predictions on Twitter.

But he has given some predictions to the official Premier League website… and gone with Liverpool in second place, with Arsenal winning the title and Aston Villa and Manchester City finishing in third and fourth respectively. Bold.

Elsewhere in the article, pundits Karen Carney, Darren Bent, Mark Schwarzer, Don Hutchison and Matt Holland predict Liverpool will finish third. Shay Given backs Slot’s men to finish second, while Tim Sherwood believes they’ll finish fifth.

Alan Shearer

The Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer believes Liverpool will finish in third place.

“Liverpool haven’t signed anyone yet but from what I’ve seen throughout pre-season, it’ll be difficult for Slot to go in there after Jurgen Klopp and what he did for Liverpool, but it is interesting to see the energy he looks to play with,” Shearer wrote in his BetFair column.

“Having said that, they’ve got the balance of a really good team already and with a couple of additions, I think Arne Slot will deliver Champions League football.”

TRY A QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate Liverpool Quiz: 30 questions to put your Reds knowledge to the test

BBC Pundits

The BBC collated 26 different former professionals for their 2024-25 predictions.

None of them have predicted Liverpool for the title, with all of them going for either Arsenal or Manchester City, but ex-Liverpool duo Stephen Warnock and Fara Williams predicted Arne Slot’s Reds will finish as high as second.

Nineteen of the 26 pundits – including Micah Richards, Joe Hart, Troy Deeney and Danny Murphy – went with Liverpool as the best of the rest in third place.

Jermaine Beckford and Ashley Williams predicted Liverpool will finish fourth, while Steve Sidwell, Pat Nevin and ex-Everton man Leon Osman were the only pundits to predict that they’ll end up outside the top four.

Phil McNulty

The BBC’s chief sports writer goes along with the pundits, predicting a third-place finish for Liverpool behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Arne Slot is undertaking the seemingly impossible task of replacing Jurgen Klopp but the former Feyenoord coach benefits from inheriting an outstanding squad left behind by his predecessor,” writes McNulty.

“Liverpool have an array of world-class talent, with Mohamed Salah still the talisman, along with keeper Alisson, captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Slot also has Liverpool’s young brigade to call on. This can be the real breakout season for Harvey Elliott, with England’s new interim manager Lee Carsley a huge admirer.

“Martin Zubimendi’s decision to stay at Real Sociedad was a blow as Liverpool seek a new number six for Slot.

“And while there is understandable anxiety from supporters about the lack of signings, this remains an exceptionally strong Liverpool squad. They will challenge for trophies and finish in the top four.”