7 insane records that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is on course to smash in 2024-25

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a tremendous campaign during 2024-25 so far and we’ve gathered seven insane records that he’s on course to smash this season.

Following Liverpool’s emphatic 6-3 triumph over Tottenham, Arne Slot’s side will be top of the Premier League tree on Christmas Day.

The Reds have accumulated an impressive 39 points in their opening 16 matches and that’s largely thanks to the prolific form of Salah.

As of writing, the Egyptian forward has been directly involved in 70% of the league goals they have scored up until this point.

The 32-year-old was in fine form over the weekend as he was involved in four of the six goals that they scored against Spurs, scoring twice and assisting a couple of goals too.

“Apart from him being a good footballer, he is very likeable as a person,” Slot told reporters when discussing Salah.

“He is always there to help his teammates, always down to earth. He understands what it takes to be at this level every three days.

“That’s what impresses me; that as a top player, he understands how hard he has to work for the quality he shows.”

While there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Salah and his long-term future of late, the 32-year-old hasn’t been distracted by any of the external noise.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this,” Salah said earlier this month when discussing his future.

“But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well.”

We’ve taken a closer look at his season so far and have found seven records that he’s projected or has already broken this season.

– With 15 goals and 11 assists, Salah became the first player in Premier League history to reach double figures for goals and assists before Christmas.

– Salah is currently averaging a goal contribution every 54.1 minutes. If he maintains that output, he’ll finish the season with 62 goals and assists which would be a new Premier League record.

– He’s also on course to become the second player in Premier League history to produce 20+ goals and assists in a single season. As of writing, only Thierry Henry has achieved this feat.

– At his current pace, he’s on track to score 36 league goals which would match Erling Haaland’s record from 2022-23.

– He’s also projected to end the season with 26 assists which would break the existing assist record of 20 which is currently held by Kevin De Bruyne and Henry.

– Salah is currently averaging 11.1 points per game in Fantasy Premier League. If he maintains that record, he’ll end 2024-25 with 422 points which would smash his existing record of 303 points from 2017–18.

– He recently overtook Billy Liddell to become Liverpool’s fourth-highest-scoring player of all time with 229 goals. Salah now only needs to score 13 more goals to surpass Gordon Hodgson’s record and become Liverpool’s third-greatest-ever goalscorer.