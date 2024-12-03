7 records Liverpool are currently projected to obliterate in Arne Slot’s debut season

Arne Slot has enjoyed a fabulously good start at Anfield and we’ve gathered seven records that Liverpool are currently projected to obliterate in his debut season.

While plenty of fans and pundits alike predicted Liverpool to endure a post-Jurgen Klopp hangover, the club hasn’t experienced such troubles this season.

Instead, Slot has built upon the foundations set by the German boss and has taken the Reds from strength to strength this year.

Following their 2-0 triumph over Manchester City, Slot’s side now sit nine points clear at the top of the table and 11 points above the reigning champions.

However, despite their lofty position in the league table, the Dutchman isn’t getting carried away with his impressive start to life at Anfield.

“It is a good position to be in. You guys know better than me that Arsenal and City are able to win every game from now till the end [of the season],” Slot told reporters.

“Chelsea are able to win every game. It makes the Premier League so interesting – there’s so many good teams.

“Last season there was a big difference in points between Arsenal and City and they were still able to come back.”

While there is still a long way to go before the end of the season, Liverpool are in a strong position to challenge on multiple fronts this year.

Along with sitting top of the Premier League, the Reds also sit top of the Champions League table, having won all five of their opening matches.

We’ve crunched the numbers behind Slot’s impressive start at Liverpool and have found seven records that his side are currently projected to break.

– In the Premier League, Liverpool are currently averaging 2.62 points per game which is the equivalent of 99 points over a full season. This would match their record points tally from the 2019-20 campaign and Slot would become the first Liverpool manager to accumulate over 90 points in his debut season.

– Slot currently boasts a better PPG record than any other manager in Liverpool’s history with 2.75. For context, Klopp averaged 2.07 PPG during his tenure at Anfield.

– At their current rate of scoring, Liverpool are projected to score 76 goals in the Premier League. That would be a record amount of goals for a Liverpool manager during his first season in charge.

– The club are also only projected to concede 23 goals this season. That would be their second-best-ever defensive tally in the Premier League and would be a record low for a Liverpool manager in his first season.

– If all of the top three maintain their current PPG records until the end of the season, Liverpool will win the league by 26 points. In Premier League history, the biggest margin of victory was 19 points when Man City won the title in 2017-18.

– As Liverpool are the only Champions League side with a 100% winning record, they could become the first team to win all of their league-stage matches in the new format.

– Slot is currently averaging 2.5 PPG in games against fellow ‘big six’ sides. If he manages to maintain that record, Liverpool will accumulate 25 points in games against the ‘big six’ which would be a new record for the club.

For context, the most points Klopp ever won against the ‘big six’ in a single season was 22 points in the 2019-20 campaign.