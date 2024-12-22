11 remarkable stats from Liverpool’s thumping 6-3 victory over Tottenham

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table after a thumping 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the last top-flight match before Christmas.

The Reds were already assured of spending Christmas Day at the Premier League summit after Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Everton.

But Arne Slot’s team tore into Spurs with the relish of a recently released hostage attacking a chicken bucket and would’ve demolished any team in world football in that form.

Luis Diaz opened and finished the scoring for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah scored twice and provided two assists and both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister chipped in as Slot’s side put on their best performance of the season.

Tottenham were simply blown away, but kept attacking and were rewarded with a goal for James Maddison before half-time and efforts from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke after the break.

It was a real statement performance from Liverpool, who are now firm favourites to win their first league title since 2020 and only their second league title of the 21st century.

We’ve trawled through the relevant stats from the game and picked out 11 of the most insane indicators of Liverpool’s superiority.

READ NEXT: The 7 players in Europe who currently earn more than Mohamed Salah



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for Liverpool and Tottenham in the PL?

– Trent Alexander-Arnold created Liverpool’s first goal with a sumptuous pass. That means that 27% of Alexander-Arnold’s Premier League goal involvements have come against ‘Big Six’ sides.

– Alexander-Arnold created four chances against Spurs in total, more than any other player on the pitch. All four were from open play and two of them were big chances.

– The goal meant that Tottenham had conceded the opening goal in 14 different home games in the Premier League in 2024; the joint-most ever by a team within a calendar year in the competition (also Crystal Palace in 2017, Ipswich and Spurs in 1994).

– Spurs have now conceded 7 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, only Ipswich (8) and Southampton (8) have conceded more in the Premier League this season.

– Mohamed Salah is the first player in the competition’s history to score 10+ goals AND provide 10+ assists in four consecutive Premier League seasons.

– It’s the sixth season in total he’s both scored and assisted 10+ goals; the most of any player in the competition’s history (overtaking Wayne Rooney’s five).

– And Salah is also the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists in a single Premier League season before Christmas.

– The Egypt international has now recorded 32 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, 10 ahead of his nearest competitor Bukayo Saka.

– Liverpool have become just the second side to score six goals in a Premier League away game against Tottenham after Chelsea in 1997.

– They will be top on Christmas Day for the seventh time in the Premier League (1996, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2020).

– Tottenham’s last three home games across all competitions have seen 23 goals scored with today’s nine following a six-goal thriller with Chelsea and sharing seven with Manchester United in the League Cup.