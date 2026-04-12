Rio Ngumoha is only the third player to score a Premier League goal for Liverpool before turning 18. If the teenager ends up anything like the last two to do so, the Reds may already have their next generational forward.

Ngumoha famously scored his first goal for the club with a last-gasp winner away to Newcastle back in August. He’s turned 17 since then and has been gradually integrated into Arne Slot’s first-team set-up, notching his second goal – and first as a starter – with a very well-taken opener in Saturday’s routine 2-0 victory over Fulham.

We’ve taken a closer look at the two others and how their careers panned out.

Michael Owen

Owen became Liverpool’s youngest Premier League goalscorer when he scored a late consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat at Wimbledon in May 1997.

He was 17 years, four months and 22 days old at the time and his record remained unbeaten but over 28 years. Ngumoha, who eventually did with that winner at St. James’ Park, wasn’t born until 11 years after that goal – if you want to feel really old.

A further 117 goals followed across a further seven seasons at his boyhood club, Owen notching between 11 and 19 goals in each and every one of them – enough to claim back-to-back Golden Boots in 1997-98 and 1998-99.

The England international eventually peaked in Liverpool’s 2000-01 campaign, their top scorer and talisman as they won the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup under Gerrard Houllier – contributions that were later recognised with the Ballon d’Or. Twenty-five years later, we’re still waiting for another English winner.

The move to Real Madrid didn’t work out, he’s hated in Newcastle, he was never the same footballer after injuries robbed him of his pace. And he only played a fringe role when he finally got his hands on the Premier League trophy with – gulp – Manchester United.

Still, if Ngumoha can achieve half of what Owen did he’ll have done alright for himself.

Raheem Sterling

Like Ngumoha, Sterling was controversially poached from a West London academy back in the day.

While it’s Chelsea who will miss out on one of their finest academy graduates in Ngumoha, it was Queens Park Rangers who didn’t get to enjoy Sterling’s talents. They did, at least, net around £10million from a healthy sell-on clause when he moved to Manchester City.

And like Owen, Sterling peaked in his twenties. He’s only 31 but it’s four years since his last England cap and he’s now looking to rebuild his reputation away from the limelight at Feyenoord, having struggled badly in his stints at Chelsea and Arsenal.

It shouldn’t be forgotten what a player he was, though. Immensely exciting when he broke through in Liverpool’s 2013-14 title challenge. Often excellent for England under Gareth Southgate. And a key part of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Man City, for whom he scored over a hundred goals, won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups.

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