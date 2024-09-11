Liverpool have poached one of the Chelsea’s top talents – & made John Terry cry

Players of all ages swap between the big guns for fun over in Italy, but even when a youth player crosses the divide from one ‘big six’ club to the next in the Premier League, people are stunned into silence.

It’s one of those weird grey areas, is the transfer from one big six side to another, no matter the age.

A little bit like drinking water from a glass from home while walking down the street, or turning on the inside light in the car while driving; nobody’s stopping you from doing it, but be prepared to get some funny looks if you’re brave enough.

Thankfully, young Rio Ngumoha hasn’t made a name for himself by doing either of those things – that we know of – but instead through leading the Premier League’s big guns on a wild goose chase for his signature, despite being just 16 years of age.

We’ll go one further and say he’s probably the best young baller you’ve never heard of. Crucially though, you have now, and this isn’t a hype train you’ll be wanting to jump off anytime soon.

Ngumoha is an England youth international who has gotten used to punching above his weight, making his debut for Chelsea’s under-21s when he was just 15, splitting his time between various age groups last season.

Predominantly a right-footed left winger, Ngumoha is capable of playing on either flank and possesses a wicked arsenal of skills already, despite his age and developing palette.

Reports through the summer stated that Liverpool broke their academy wage structure in order to tempt the teenager up north and after watching him strut his stuff, it’s clear to see why.

Even if the Reds did break their wage structure, some things are just meant to be. Ngumoha seems to have settled right in at his new club and there’s a reason for that.

There are obvious traits Ngumoha needs time to develop and sharpen such as an overreliance on his right foot, especially when he’s capable of crossing or shooting off his left, and an obvious physical gap to the senior level right now.

However, when you can strike a ball as pure as he can and wriggle your way into gaps that didn’t exist, and then back out of them, you’re working with an exceptional blueprint of talent.

Images emerged of the teenager wearing a Liverpool top as a child, suggesting that by moving to the Reds, he’s actually joined his boyhood club. Inevitable – and perhaps why John Terry was accepting of the youngster’s fate when paying him an extreme compliment on Instagram.

After wishing Ngumoha good luck on one post, the Chelsea legend left another comment under Fabrizio Romano’s post, writing: “This boy is and will be a top top player.”

Considering he’s carved out a legacy by halting some of the game’s greatest attackers, that is a compliment of the highest order.

It’s not just Chelsea legends he’s impressing, either. The 16-year-old has already been rubbing shoulders with the seniors at Liverpool and recently shared the training pitch with fellow new signing Federico Chiesa and others, to the delight of fans and coaches around the club.

Ngumoha’s first season in Merseyside needs to be one with tempered expectations while he acclimatises to new surroundings and a club in transition.

But with such a wicked flair and technical ability and unwavering confidence to burst past his marker, no matter their size, we don’t think it’ll take him long to find his stride in red.

By Mitch Wilks