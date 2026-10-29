Ronald Araujo’s transformation from Barcelona scapegoat to instant Liverpool cult hero has been one of the great feelgood stories of the 2026-27 season.

His resurgence also raises an interesting question about how we judge footballers. Are we sometimes too quick to mistake a bad fit for a bad player?

It had become painfully obvious that Araujo needed to leave Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s famously high defensive line exposed his weaknesses, his confidence was shot and a fresh start seemed the best solution for everyone.

Cast your mind back to 2022-23. Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona weren’t playing the scintillating football you’d expect from a Pep Guardiola disciple. Flying wingers? Risky defending? Forget about it. They were pragmatic, organised and knew how to eke out a narrow win.

They conceded just 20 league goals en route to the title, and Araujo looked a good fit. His defensive qualities were perfectly suited to what Barcelona needed at the time.

Fast forward to last season. Flick had no intention of compromising his aggressive high line, and Araujo was increasingly sticking out a sore thumb. His mistakes became more frequent, his confidence evaporated, the criticism online grew nastier. After a Champions League dismissal, he requested time away to address his mental health. Something had broken.

There was at least one heartwarming moment amid the misery. On his return, Araujo was handed the captain’s armband and lifted the Spanish Super Cup in January after helping defeat Real Madrid out in Saudi Arabia.

“He’s had a bad time personally and that’s normal because of the demands we have, the shirt we wear, who we are,” Raphinha said.

“It could happen to others too: I myself have had bad times in the first few seasons. For him to lift this cup was a demonstration of our love for him, that we’re counting on him for everything. It was a way of showing how we feel about him, our affection. He’s been through a bad time but if he’s OK, so are we.”

It was a beautiful show of solidarity, demonstrating the affection his team-mates still had for him. But it was ultimately a brief respite from an untenable situation.

Araujo had become the face of Barcelona’s defensive problems, even when he wasn’t responsible. He sat on the bench for most of their Champions League elimination to Atletico Madrid, watching them concede four goals without him.

And Barcelona’s defence hasn’t magically improved since Araujo’s departure. PSG put four past them, and Eduardo Camavinga made painfully light work of Pau Cubarsi before teeing up Mbappe’s late winner in El Clasico at the weekend.

You watch that passage of play and wonder whether a bit of muscle might not be such a bad thing.

Still, you couldn’t help but gulp when Liverpool came calling for Araujo. This was a club coming off a miserable season, with a leaky defence, an ageing Van Dijk and several expensive recruits who’d struggled badly.

Then there was Andoni Iraola. Another ideologically-minded, high-intensity obsessive who’d won just one and lost seven of his first 11 Premier League matches at Bournemouth. A job as big as Liverpool would’ve never afforded him the same grace period.

Out of the frying pan and into the fire? Actually, no. Iraola has been surprisingly compromising. The relentless, high-intensity football that made his name at Bournemouth and Rayo Vallecano has been put on hold.

The grand vision can wait. Stay in the job first, worry about implementing Iraolaball later. This Liverpool side have far more in common with Xavi’s pragmatic Barcelona than Flick’s high-wire act. No wonder Araujo looks at home.

Then there’s the Premier League itself. In 2026, it’s increasingly a game of winning your duels, dominating set pieces and being bigger, stronger and nastier than the opposition.

The champions have shown the way, Brentford have crunched the numbers, and promoted sides like Leeds United and Sunderland have held their own by embracing it.

It’s not exactly total football. But if you want someone to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in, Araujo’s your man.

Just look at his performance against Brighton. Araujo was magnificent, throwing himself into tackles, winning duels and even pulling off an interception with his head while lying on the turf. The Kop roared its approval.

An impressive defensive showing in @LFC's victory over Brighton 🧱 Ronald Araujo is your Player of the Matchweek 💪 pic.twitter.com/wj5NxiUCYd — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2026

“I think he was very aggressive in the right moments,” Van Dijk said.

“That’s what we need. You see it with the crowd, the crowd loves it, and that energy can feed the team.”

He made another 10 clearances in the League Cup shootout victory over Chelsea, nine more than Liverpool’s other defenders combined.

A barge on Morgan Rogers might have conceded an early penalty, but the referee waved play on. You wonder whether he’d have been so fortunate in La Liga or the Champions League, but Pro Ref’s ‘let it flow’ approach suits him down to the ground.

Throw in a couple of Champions League goals, and it’s no wonder Araujo has already become something of a fan favourite at Anfield.

Araujo was a bad fit for Flick’s Barcelona. He’s proving an excellent fit for Iraola’s Liverpool. Sometimes football really is that simple.

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