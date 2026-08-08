Liverpool have reportedly agreed to sign Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo on loan – but how will he fit into the club’s wage system?

The Reds have been looking for defensive reinforcements after losing Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid and seeing Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni suffer injury problems.

Araujo looks like a decent short-term bet, experienced and possessing the leadership skills to captain Barcelona at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old is set to join on a season-long loan, with an option to buy if all goes well. He may well start Andoni Iraola’s first official game in charge, away at Newcastle on August 23rd.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Liverpool’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Araujo at Barcelona.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000

=2. Ryan Gravenberch – £280,000

=2. Alexander Isak – £280,000

=4. Dominik Szoboszlai – £250,000

=4. Cody Gakpo – £250,000

6. Ronald Araujo – £205,197

=7. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000

=7. Florian Wirtz – £200,000

=9. Alisson – £150,000

=9. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000

=9. Federico Chiesa – £150,000

12. Jeremie Frimpong – £100,000

=13. Joe Gomez – £85,000

=13. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £85,000

=15. Conor Bradley – £75,000

=15. Kostas Tsimikas – £75,000

=15. Milos Kerkez – £75,000

18. Harvey Elliott – £65,000

19. Giovanni Leoni – £55,000

=20. Curtis Jones – £50,000

=20. Wataru Endo – £50,000

22. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000

23. Freddie Woodman – £30,000

=24. Trey Nyoni – £25,000

=24. Rio Ngumoha – £25,000

26. Rhys Williams – £10,000

27. Vitezlav Jaros – £7,000

28. Harvey Davies – £3,000

=29. Jeremy Jacquet – N/A

=29. Calvin Ramsay – N/A

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