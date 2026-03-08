Ryan Gravenberch signed a new, long-term contract with Liverpool this week after becoming one of their most important players, and has reportedly seen his wages shoot up in the process.

After an unconvincing first season with Liverpool, Gravenberch reached a whole new level last season after the appointment of Arne Slot as head coach.

The midfielder quickly became one of his compatriots’ most trusted players, going on to play his part in their Premier League title win.

Gravenberch has remained a regular starter when available this season as well. This week, he was rewarded with a new contract, which is due to last until 2032.

According to Dutch reports, it now means he is on approximately £277,000 per week, which is some jump from the £150,000-per-week terms he originally signed when joining from Bayern Munich in 2023.

If that information is accurate, it means Gravenberch is one of five Liverpool players earning £250,000 per week or more.

Their top earner, according to Capology, is Mohamed Salah. After his contract extension last year, Salah earns £400,000 per week.

Next is Virgil van Dijk, who also signed a new contract last year – in his case, worth £350,000 per week.

Summer signing Alexander Isak is believed to be on £280,000 per week after his club-record move, but those are the only three players on more than the £277,000 per week of Gravenberch’s new deal.

His fellow Dutchman Cody Gakpo is the other Liverpool player on £250,000 per week, although summer signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike both have big salaries at £200,000 per week.

It could be the case that the £277,000-per-week figure being reported for Gravenberch includes bonuses. If so, it remains to be seen what his base salary is. It could mean there are other players earning more than him.

Even so, the only other player who can earn more than £277,000 per week, including bonuses, is Gakpo (£312,500 per week).

Thus, Gravenberch looks likely to be earning more than his midfield colleagues Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as other big names like Alisson Becker.

And that seems appropriate enough for a player who was labelled “the Premier League’s most complete midfielder” by The Athletic‘s James Pearce in September and “Liverpool’s best and most important player this season” by Danny Murphy on the BBC the same month.

Now, he has the kind of wages to reflect that. Here’s the full breakdown of how much Gravenberch could now be earning compared to his teammates.

1. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

2. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000 per week

3. Alexander Isak – £280,000 per week

4. Ryan Gravenberch – £277,000 per week

5. Cody Gakpo – £250,000 per week

6. Florian Wirtz – £200,000 per week

7. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000 per week

8. Andy Robertson – £160,000 per week

9. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000 per week

10. Federico Chiesa – £150,000 per week

11. Alisson Becker – £150,000 per week

12. Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000 per week

13. Jeremie Frimpong – £100,000 per week

14. Giorgi Mamardashvili – £85,000 per week

15. Joe Gomez – £85,000 per week

16. Conor Bradley – £75,000 per week

17. Milos Kerkez – £75,000 per week

18. Ibrahima Konate – £70,000 per week

19. Giovanni Leoni – £55,000 per week

20. Wataru Endo – £50,000 per week

21. Curtis Jones – £50,000 per week

22. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000 per week

23. Freddie Woodman – £25,000 per week

24. Rio Ngumoha – £25,000 per week

25. Trey Nyoni – £25,000 per week

26. Rhys Williams – £10,000 per week

27. Harvey Davies – £3,000 per week

