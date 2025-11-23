Since Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle, the club have only picked up nine points from an available 27.

Having now lost six of their last seven league matches, Arne Slot’s side are in crisis mode and their most expensive summer signing has shown few signs of turning things around.

Prior to signing Isak, Liverpool had started the season fairly well with Hugo Ekitike leading the line.

The Reds won their first five league matches with Ekitike in the starting XI, but have since struggled to incorporate Isak into the side.

In the Premier League, the Swedish forward is yet to score this season, having taken seven shots in his first five league matches.

While the signing of Isak was welcomed by plenty of Liverpool fans at the time, Jamie Carragher was less convinced, given the club had already signed Ekitike.

“Liverpool of the past only sign Ekitike, not Isak,” the former Liverpool defender said on X.

“He profiles as someone who can become as good as Isak whilst being a similar profile for half the price, except maybe that has happened quicker than expected. Causes selection issues with two special #9’s at Slot’s disposal.”

Liverpool’s latest defeat against Nottingham Forest was particularly damning as it leaves the club 11th in the table and eight points adrift of Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

“Another big disappointment,” Slot told BBC Sport after the game.

“We started off quite well for the first half an hour. We conceded the 1-0 and we weren’t able to play the way we did in the first half hour.

“If things go well or things go bad, it’s my responsibility. We weren’t able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things but it didn’t work out.”

Since Isak joined the club at the start of September, only West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Burnley and Wolves have accumulated fewer points than Liverpool.

During that time, Liverpool have only scored nine goals and have a negative six-goal difference.

The Swedish forward is under increasing pressure to justify his lofty price tag, but has yet to show the Liverpool fans what he’s fully capable of.

Here’s the full breakdown of what the Premier League table looks like since Isak joined the club at the start of September.

