11 incredible stats from Liverpool’s crushing 3-0 victory over Man Utd

Liverpool massacred Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to two goals from Luis Diaz and a strike from Mohamed Salah.

After winning their first two games under Arne Slot, the Reds travelled to Old Trafford with confidence and looking to avenge their two unsuccessful visits to their bitter rivals last season.

And it showed; after an even opening, Liverpool gradually turned the screw and took a deserved lead when Salah stood up a cross for Diaz to head home.

It was soon 2-0 after Salah teed up Diaz with a pinpoint cross that the Colombia international swept home. Old Trafford seethed, save for the small section of away supporters.

Two goals up at the break, Slot’s team soon made it three after the interval as Salah swept home to keep up his incredible goalscoring record against United. Game over.

Liverpool have won their first three matches and will go into the international break joint top of the Premier League; United are 14th with a goal difference of minus three already.

We’ve collected together nine jaw-dropping stats from this statement victory for Arne Slot and Liverpool.

READ NEXT: The four Premier League clubs Mohamed Salah has never scored against

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool player to score vs. Man Utd in PL since 2000?

– Mohamed Salah has now scored and assisted in 33 separate Premier League matches. Only Wayne Rooney (36) has done this more often.

– Salah has been directly involved in 18 goals against Manchester United in the Premier League (12 goals, six assists). It’s the most of any player against United in the competition’s history.

– Liverpool’s star forward has scored 10 goals in nine appearances at Old Trafford in all competitions. He is only the second player to score 10+ goals at a single away ground for Premier League clubs since 1992-93, after Alan Shearer (10 at Elland Road).

– The Egyptian has scored more Premier League away goals against Man Utd than any other visiting player in the competition’s history (7).

– He has more league goals at Old Trafford than Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and the recently departed Jadon Sancho.

– Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Liverpool have seen more different players score twice in the first half of a Premier League game at Old Trafford (2 – Salah, Diaz) than Manchester United have (1 – Cristiano Ronaldo).

– Casemiro earned a WhoScored rating of just 5.11 in the first half against Liverpool, his worst rating in a Premier League match of his career.

– The United midfielder has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal than any other outfield Premier League player in 2024.

– Liverpool have now lost just one of their last seven Premier League away games at Old Trafford.

– Arne Slot is the first manager to win each of his first three Premier League games without conceding a single goal since Sven-Goran Eriksson at Manchester City in 2007.

– Slot is the first Liverpool manager to win his first away league game against Manchester United in 88 years. Who needs Jurgen Klopp?