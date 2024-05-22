Arne Slot’s secret weapon is a ready-made Liverpool legend who left Klopp speechless

It’s the end of an era at Liverpool. The plaster has been ripped off and the wound is still fresh, but fans must put on a brave face to welcome Arne Slot with open arms.

After near enough a decade of life under Jurgen Klopp, the club is about to undergo seismic change. The boat will be rocked like never before and there’s bound to be some rough patches while Slot acclimatises and learns to deal with the pressure that comes with his new gig.

There are a few certainties that we must all navigate in this new era. Slot being under immense pressure to deliver success, the overuse of the word ‘rebuild’ and a nauseating amount of cliches.

One thing we can perhaps help to mitigate, however, is the inevitable and endless transfer links. Former players, personnel recommended by Slot, to Slot and everywhere in between. You know the ones. Links weaker than a chocolate teapot.

Slot will demand signings in his first summer as Liverpool boss and no matter how good the groundwork Klopp laid in his final season might be, the incoming Dutch coach will need those fresh faces too, in a bid to implement his style and more seamlessly blend the old with the new.

Much was made of Liverpool’s efforts to rebuild their midfield last summer with the signings of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but there is still work to be done, especially given how integral the midfield will be to setting the tone for Slot’s style of play.

Signing yet another midfielder could prove tricky and risk upsetting the balance of the squad. Thankfully, the emergence of young Trey Nyoni means that any money available to Slot can – and absolutely should – be spent elsewhere, because the 16-year-old is already a star.

In fact, we’d go as far as to say that considering his ceiling and room to progress throughout next season, he might just prove to be the Dutchman’s ultimate secret weapon.

Born in 2007, Nyoni only joined Liverpool from Leicester in September 2023, but spent the bulk of his first season punching above his weight with the under-18 side, where it’s quickly become apparent that age is but a number for the silky midfielder.

A stoppage-time winner against Everton on his under-18s debut should’ve been the moment that made it clear he was special. But if it wasn’t, his absolute highlight reel of a debut season most certainly has. The kid is a joke.

Watching him up close, it’s no wonder Klopp simply couldn’t resist giving the England youth international his senior Liverpool debut back in February. He’s currently the club’s youngest player to appear in the FA Cup at 16 years, 243 days and for good reason.

From the swivels of the hips to evade pressure facing his own goal and the ability to receive on the back foot, to the vision to both pick out a searching pass from deep or smash the ball home himself from the edge of the box, Nyoni is truly mesmerising to watch in full stride.

We could bore you with Nyoni’s stats and as impressive as they are – racking up six-goal contributions from midfield – they simply do not do justice to the way in which he glides around the pitch with such elegance and reads the game like a veteran.

“What a player he is! Oh my God,” were Klopp’s words following his debut in that cup tie, and it’s clear to see why.

Coupling up that incredible technical ability and vision with a rather imposing height for his age, there’s no reason why Nyoni can’t hold his own in senior football with a few more months of growth under Slot.

What is most impressive is how comfortable he is on the ball, in virtually any position on the pitch. That versatility is what makes Nyoni the perfect piece of the puzzle for Slot to mould how he sees fit as he sculpts Liverpool to his taste in 2024-25.

At just 16, he’s zipping passes like prime Gerrard and getting fans off their seats like a prime Torres would. Nyoni has the minerals of a pure baller and Slot ought to take note.

By Mitch Wilks