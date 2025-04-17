Virgil van Dijk has penned a fresh contract with Liverpool and he’s subsequently become one of the highest-paid captains in the Premier League.

Following months of speculation, the 33-year-old has committed his future to Liverpool, penning a new deal with the club until 2027.

“It was always Liverpool,” Van Dijk said upon signing his new contract.

“That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family,” said Van Dijk.

“I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

This news will no doubt be welcomed by Liverpool fans, especially since Mohamed Salah has also committed his future to the club until at least 2027.

In regard to Van Dijk, his previous deal with the Reds was worth a reported £350,000 per week, although he has landed himself a pay rise with this new deal.

According to David Ornstein, the Dutchman will now earn £400,000 per week, which makes him the joint highest-paid captain in the Premier League, along with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

It also means that the Dutchman will become one of the highest-paid defenders in world football, with only Kalidou Koulibaly and Aymeric Laporte earning more than him.

“It’s difficult for me to judge his entire time here because I wasn’t at Liverpool during his earlier years, like when he almost won the Ballon d’Or. But from what I’ve seen, Virgil has been an incredible player for this club over so many years,” Arne Slot told reporters earlier in the season.

“His absence during his injury-hit season was a massive blow, which speaks volumes about his importance. Now that I’ve worked with him, I see how he leads in training and during games.

“He’s the focal leader of this team, always on top of things, always leading by example.

“His attitude and leadership are unmatched. He’s been outstanding this season, both in matches and on the training pitch. For me, he embodies the concept of a leader.”

Using figures provided by Capology, here’s the full breakdown of how much every Premier League captain currently earns:

=1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – £400,000 per week

=1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £400,000 per week

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – £300,000 per week

4. Reece James (Chelsea) – £250,000 per week

5. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – £240,000 per week

6. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – £190,000 per week

7. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – £160,000 per week

8. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)- £150,000 per week

9. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – £140,000 per week

10. John McGinn (Aston Villa)- £120,000 per week

=11. Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – £80,000 per week

=11. Nelson Semedo (Wolves) – £80,000 per week

13. Seamus Coleman (Everton) – £55,000 per week

=14. Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) – £50,000 per week

=14. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) – £50,000 per week

16. Jack Stephens (Southampton) – £45,000 per week

=17. Christian Norgaard (Brentford) – £40,000 per week

=17. Adam Smith (Bournemouth) – £40,000 per week

=19. Tom Cairney (Fulham) – £30,000 per week

=19. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) – £30,000 per week

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 3 defenders better than Van Dijk according to Richarlison in 2020

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool club captain of the Premier League era?