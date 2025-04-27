Liverpool have been crowned the 2024-25 Premier League champions, confirming what we’ve all known for months. But when will they get their hands on the trophy?

Arne Slot has become only the fifth manager in Premier League history to win the title at the first time of asking, joining an exclusive club that boasts legendary figures including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

Succeeding the giant figure of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield was always going to be a difficult ask, as evidenced by more pundits predicting that the Reds would finish outside the top four than win the title (we can’t find a single one who backed them).

The Merseyside club have now moved level with their old rivals Manchester United on 20 league titles, but younger supporters will have been waiting their entire lives for a party like this.

This is only Liverpool’s second title of the modern Premier League era, but the last was lifted in front of an empty Anfield after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions of 2020.

The fans made sure they’ve made a party of it, with Anfield absolutely rocking before, during and after their title-clinching 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham.

Spurs briefly threatened to spoil Liverpool’s party when Dominic Solanke’s header put them ahead in the opening stages, but Liverpool soon shot back and went on to produce a superb display and a resounding win.

Slot and his players faced the Kop with a spine-tingling rendition of club anthem of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, ensuring that this is a day that will live long in the memory.

But anyone hoping to see captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mohamed Salah get their hands on the trophy today will be left disappointed, because that won’t come until later.

When will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy?

Premier League tradition dictates that the trophy is presented to the champions on the final home game, not when the title is mathematically sealed.

So while the victory over Totttenham will always be remembered as the day that Slot’s men became the 2024-25 champions, the trophy lift will come at a later date.

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on their final home game of the campaign, which is on the final weekend of the 2024-25 campaign – Sunday May 25th against Crystal Palace.

Had Liverpool been away on the final weekend, they’d have been presented with the trophy a week earlier.

The champions face Chelsea, likely runners-up Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion before they face FA Cup finalists Palace in about a month’s time.

Expect Liverpool to drink in this victory lap in the weeks ahead.

