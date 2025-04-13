Liverpool are so close to the Premier League title they can sniff it. At this point we can safely assume it’ll be a case of when – rather than if – they lift the trophy.

Virgil van Dijk’s late match-winner against West Ham stretched Liverpool’s lead over chasers Arsenal to 13 points, with just six games remaining.

The Covid-19 regulations back in 2020 meant that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds weren’t able to celebrate the club’s first league title in 30 years quite as the fans had envisaged. But five years on we’ll surely see a proper party on Merseyside.

Winning the 2024-25 Premier League title will ensure that Liverpool go back level with their arch-rivals Manchester United on 20 league titles, the joint-most in English football history.

“It was difficult, like the other 33 steps we made the season,” Liverpool boss Arne Slot told BBC Match of the Day following Liverpool’s latest victory.

“This is our season, this is the current Premier League. You saw it yesterday with Arsenal drawing and Man City being 2-0 down after 20 minutes and today West Ham – I think they are 15th/16th at the moment but I saw players playing for them that could easily play for us in terms of quality.

“That is why this is such a popular competition and why it is probably the hardest time to work in the Premier League for a manager and a player at a top club.”

All around the city of Liverpool – and around the world, with their wide-ranging fanbase – their supporters will be checking their calendars and planning annual leave for the inevitable celebration hangovers.

Given that, we thought we’d offer a helping hand by outlining the exact ins and outs of when Liverpool can officially claim the title:

Liverpool can win the title as early as next weekend. But that would require Arsenal to lose at relegation-doomed Ipswich Town on Saturday before their favourable-looking trip to Leicester City the next day, Sunday April 20th.

A gap of sixteen points would be insurmountable with five matches left to play. However, given Arsenal have lost just three matches and Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys have just one win in 2025, it doesn’t appear all that likely.

Should both clubs win as expected on Matchweek 33 next weekend, Liverpool could then claim the title without kicking a ball on the evening of Wednesday, April 23rd. The Gunners host Crystal Palace and a loss there would seal it, invoking memories of Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea in 2020.

There’s also the possibility of Arsenal drawing one of the next two, which would lead to an unsatisfying scenario whereby Liverpool have all but sealed it but not quite mathematically. Liverpool currently have a +13 goal difference advantage on the Gunners, which would surely be unassailable over the last four or five matches.

Regardless of what Arsenal do, the title is Liverpool’s if they win two more matches. Slot’s men host strugglers Tottenham on Sunday, April 27th.

Should Arsenal win back-to-back games and Liverpool slip up, the title celebrations will be put on hold. Liverpool travel to Chelsea on Sunday, May 4th, while Arsenal host Bournemouth in the Saturday 17:30 slot the day before.

Failure to win two of their next three while Arsenal close the gap could then see Liverpool in a position whereby they could seal it when they host Arteta’s second-place Gunners on Sunday, May 11th. But we’re getting into the realms of severely unlikely now.

Should Liverpool lose at home to Arsenal after that, they’d still have chances to seal it on the final two weekends – Brighton away on Sunday, May 18th or the final day against Crystal Palace on May 25th, the final day. But the chances of it running that deep into the season look minuscule.

To summarise, at some point between Wednesday, April 23rd and Sunday May 4th looks by far the likeliest dates. If we’re to hedge our bets right now, Sunday, April 27th when Liverpool host Tottenham could well be the date.

