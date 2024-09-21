Where are they now? Liverpool’s 11 FIFA 15 wonderkids a decade later

When FIFA 15 was released, Brendan Rodgers was the Liverpool boss, Luis Suarez had just left the club and he’d been replaced with Mario Balotelli.

It’s now been over a decade since the release of FIFA 15 and we thought we’d check in on where Liverpool’s 11 wonderkids from that game are today.

Using the database provided by SoFIFA, we’ve been able to track down Liverpool’s former wonderkids and find out what they are up to these days.

Raheem Sterling

While he might have left Anfield on a sour note, you can’t deny the success that Sterling has gone on to have in his career. A four-time Premier League winner with over 100 league goals – that’s some achievement.

After being bombed out of Chelsea, the 29-year-old forward will spend the 2024-25 campaign at Arsenal.

Divok Origi

Origi arrived at Anfield with a blossoming reputation but his time at the club looked over following disastrous loan spells at Lille and Wolfsburg.

Happily, he turned things around to become a Liverpool cult hero, scoring memorable goals against Everton, Barcelona and then against Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.

Origi left two years ago for AC Milan, his place in Liverpool folklore long secured. He struggled to find form at the San Siro and has since spent an unsuccessful loan at Nottingham Forest, where he scored precisely zero goals in 20 appearances last term.

Lazar Markovic

Markovic was regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in 2014 but failed to justify his £20million price tag, scoring three goals in 34 appearances for the Reds.

After loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlecht, he joined Fulham on a permanent deal in January 2019, only to be released by the Cottagers a few months later.

The Serbia international returned to boyhood club Partizan Belgrade and found some form again back home. He scored 12 goals in 27 appearances as the club finished runners-up in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Markovic now plays for UAE Pro League club Baniyas. Not what FIFA 15 had in mind…

Tiago Ilori

The Reds splashed around £7million on the Portuguese defender back in 2013 after he’d impressed with Sporting. His career at Anfield was fairly short-lived though as he made a mere three first-team appearances.

Following a spell with Reading in the Championship, he returned to Sporting for four years and had a series of loan spells in that time as well.

Now 31 years old, Ilori is on the hunt for his next club after leaving Liga Portugal 2 club C.F. Os Belenenses.

Suso

While the Spanish playmaker never quite made it at Anfield, he has enjoyed a successful career away from the Premier League. The winger played over 150 matches for AC Milan before making the move to Sevilla in 2020.

Suso is now a two-time Europa League winner and still plays for Sevilla today. Along with his success at club level, he has also won five caps for Spain.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 9 players Liverpool signed to replace Luis Suarez in 2014

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?

Andre Wisdom

Wisdom was handed his debut by Brendan Rodgers and made 14 Premier League appearances for the club amid a series of loans away.

The defender joined Derby in 2017 and was part of Frank Lampard’s squad that reached the play-off final and was later relegated under Wayne Rooney.

He’s since had trials with Portsmouth, Birmingham and Sheffield United and signed for Irish club Derry City over the summer.

Wisdom admitted that he’s not been the same since suffering a stabbing after leaving a house party in 2020.

“It was frustrating as when I’ve come out of hospital after like three days, I had a couple of operations, it was like my body just wasn’t the same,” he told the Beautiful Game Podcast.

“I tried to get back into football and it wasn’t the same, I wasn’t getting the same output in terms of power or speed.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?

Jon Flanagan

The Liverpool-born full-back showcased plenty of potential in his early years, but some major injury layoffs resulted in his release from the club in 2018.

He’s since played in Scotland, Belgium and Denmark, but was forced into retirement at the age of 29 due to a reoccurring knee injury.

“Ultimately my long-term health has to come first, so following medical advice the right thing for me to do now is retire from the game,” Flanagan announced in 2022.

“My dream as a boy was to grow up and play football for a living and today I’m so proud to say I lived that dream.”

Jordon Ibe

The former England U21 international was highly rated as a youngster and the Reds managed to turn a healthy profit on the winger when Bournemouth snapped him up for £15million in 2016.

Unfortunately, injuries and off-the-pitch issues have hampered his career and he currently finds himself as a free agent. The 28-year-old joined Adanaspor in January 2022, but never made a first-team appearance.

Ibe is now a free agent after leaving National League side Ebbsfleet United in September 2024.

Samed Yesil

A lesser known name who didn’t get much of a chance at Anfield. Yesil only managed two senior appearances before he was shipped out on loan and eventually sold.

The German forward has rarely settled in one place for too long as he is currently on his 11th club. He joined ATS Krefeld after scoring an incredible 44 goals in 27 appearances for Kreisliga A side CSV Marathon last season.

Jordan Rossiter

Rossiter made his debut for Liverpool as a 17-year-old in the League Cup. The midfielder found first-team opportunities fairly hard to come by so he agreed to join Rangers on a free transfer in 2016.

He also struggled to establish himself in Scotland and swiftly made the move back to England to play in the EFL. These days you can catch him playing for League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Cameron Brannagan

After making his senior debut in May 2016, there was plenty of hype surrounding Brannagan at Anfield.

Unfortunately, he didn’t quite make the grade under Jurgen Klopp, but he has had a solid career in the Football League since leaving.

Brannagan has since become a hero at Oxford United, making over 250 appearances for the club and leading them to promotion to the Championship last season.

A good player who has found his level.