Where are they now? Ruben Amorim’s first 9 signings for Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the opportunity to succeed Jurgen Klopp because of his stellar work in Portugal.

Amorim has been nothing short of a revelation in Lisbon, winning the league in his first season in charge, almost two whole decades after their last title, and adding a couple of league cups along the way.

Now, the Lions look like adding a second league title to their trophy cabinet, and the 39-year-old may well be summoned by one of Europe’s big boys.

We’ve taken a look at the first nine players signed during Amorim’s time at Sporting, to see how well they fared and what they’re up to now.

Pedro Goncalves

Goncalves has become an integral part of Amorim’s team at Sporting. The winger has scored almost a goal every other game across well over 100 games for the Verde e Brancos, and you would not be surprised if he follows Amorim to his next club.

It could be a sort of Kranjcar-Redknapp situation going on. That’d be fun.

Bruno Tabata

Tabata joined Sporting for €5million in the summer of 2020 and didn’t make much of an impact in his two seasons with the club. The Brazilian winger ended up leaving for Palmeiras in 2022.

He’s in Qatar, now, playing in the Stars League. So it goes.

Nuno Santos

Santos is still patrolling the left side of the pitch for Ruben Amorim. A winger moulded into a left wingback, he’s been an ever-present for the Leoes since he signed.

Fun fact: Santos has played for Porto’s youth team, and the senior teams of Benfica and Sporting, making him the sort of Andrea Pirlo/ Roberto Baggio of Portugal. Kind of.

Joao Mario

The ex-West Ham loanee spent one season on loan at Sporting, whose academy he grew up in, before returning to Inter, having his contract terminated, and joining Benfica on a free.

How do you say ‘snake’ in Portuguese? Cobra, apparently. We googled it.

Ruben Vinagre

The ex-Wolves man is still technically a Sporting player, although he is on his third successive loan away from the club, scrapping relegation with Hellas Verona in Serie A.

The wingback has scored three goals in his entire senior career — all for Wolves.

Pedro Porro

You know Porro. He joined Sporting on loan from Man City around the same time Amorim took charge, ended up signing permanently, and went on to make his name in Lisbon.

Now a crucial component in the Angeball machine at Tottenham, Porro is doing pretty well for himself.

Antunes

The veteran left-back is a bit of a journeyman, and only made 13 appearances in all comps for Sporting in his only season at the club. He also won the league.

Job done, released himself from his contract, went back to 100% fan-owned Pacos Ferreira in the second division for his third spell. Still there to this day. Respect it.

Zouhair Feddal

The Moroccan centre-back joined Amorim’s Sporting for €4million from Betis in the summer of 2020.

He spent two successful years in Lisbon but did not have his contract renewed, and so, when it was fulfilled in 2022, Feddal joined Valldolid on a free, played ten games, then rocked up in Turkey with Alanyaspor.

Feddal is a now a free agent and, at 34, that might well be all she wrote.

Antonio Adan

Adan is still number one at Sporting, and well on his way to becoming a club legend.

He’s 36, now, so you’d think it’s a season-by-season situation for the Spanish veteran, but, if he can keep doing the business, there may well be at least one more title waiting for him at the end of this season.