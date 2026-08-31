Cody Gakpo is keen to complete a move to Manchester City from Liverpool, but how do his wages compare to those of his potential new teammates?

City are believed to have the biggest payroll in the Premier League for their playing squad. They can often tempt new signings with big salaries and Gakpo can expect to earn decent money if he makes the move.

Tottenham were also in the mix for Gakpo, but City have become his preferred choice and they are now in talks with Liverpool to try and get a deal done.

Gakpo is already one of Liverpool’s highest earners on £250,000 a week. Only his compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Alexander Isak, earn more than him at Anfield.

But, if he stays on a similar salary, where would Gakpo rank on City’s wage bill?

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Erling Haaland – £525,000

2. Jack Grealish – £300,000

3. Phil Foden – £280,000

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma – £265,000

=5. Cody Gakpo – £250,000

=5. Josko Gvardiol – £250,000

=5. Ruben Dias – £250,000

=5. Elliot Anderson – £250,000

=5. Marc Guehi – £250,000

10. Rayan Cherki – £180,000

=11. Antoine Semenyo – £150,000

=11. Jeremy Doku – £150,000

=11. Mateo Kovacic – £150,000

14. Matheus Nunes – £130,000

15. Rayan Ait-Nouri – £120,000

=16. Abdukodir Khusanov – £100,000

=16. Kalvin Phillips – £100,000 (on loan at Sheffield United)

18. Omar Marmoush – £45,000 (on loan at Tottenham)

19. Vitor Reis – £40,000

20. Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000

21. Nico O’Reilly – £30,000

22. Rico Lewis – £25,000

23. Claudio Echeverri – £15,000

24. Sverre Nypan – £10,000 (on loan at Lommel)

25. Josh Wilson-Esbrand – £7,000

=26. Ayyoub Bouaddi – N/A

=26. Jeremy Monga – N/A

=26. Geronimo Rulli – N/A

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