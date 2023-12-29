Comparing Man City’s record with & without Rodri throughout 2023

Forget Erling Haaland – 2023 was the year we learnt that Rodri is the player that makes Manchester City tick and we have the stats to prove it.

Rodri had an excellent 2023, playing a starring role as City won a historic treble last season.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul and found himself in fifth place in the Ballon d’Or rankings on 57 points.

He also helped Spain win the Nations League and became a world champion after City’s victory in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Spanish newspaper AS named Rodri as their Player of the Year and the 27-year-old was delighted with the honour.

“It is an honour for me to receive this award from AS,” he said. “I am very excited that people in my country remember me even though I am working abroad.

“I want to thank the newspaper and all its readers for this recognition of the beautiful year that I have had both in my club, Manchester City, and in the Spanish National Team.

“It has been a fantastic year personally and collectively. I hope to continue bringing joy to my club and of course also to the National Team in the exciting challenges that lie ahead of us.”

Rodri’s importance to Pep Guardiola’s side has been clear during the matches he has missed – City have slipped to defeats against Wolves, Arsenal and Aston Villa without him in 2023-24.

We’ve crunched the numbers and compared City’s record, in all competitions, with and without Rodri in the starting line-up for the duration of 2023.

With Rodri starting

Played: 53

Won: 40

Drawn: 11

Lost: 2

Goals for: 141

Goals per game: 2.66

Goals against: 43

Goals against per game: 0.81

Points per game: 2.47

Win rate: 75.5%

Loss rate: 3.8%

Rodri in 2023: ⭐️ Champions League player of the tournament

⭐️ Nations League player of the tournament

⭐️ Club World Cup player of the tournament pic.twitter.com/0gTPt0XL7G — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

Without Rodri starting

Played: 12

Won: 6

Drawn: 0

Lost: 6

Goals for: 16

Goals per game: 1.3

Goals against: 11

Goals against per game: 0.92

Points per game: 1.5

Win rate: 50%

Loss rate: 50%

