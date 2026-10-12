Elliot Anderson attracted the plaudits for his performance in Manchester City‘s 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, with Sky Sports choosing him as their player of the match.

It was Anderson who assisted City’s second goal, scored by Jeremy Doku to double the lead after Erling Haaland’s opener. Rayan Cherki later finished the job with the third goal.

The expectations and pressure on Anderson have been high ever since his big-money move from Nottingham Forest this summer. But it’s fair to say the £116m man has started well in his new surroundings.

A closer look at his stats showed why he was the standout against Liverpool.

Anderson had the most touches with 104. Fellow expensive midfield signing Enzo Fernandez was closest with 89.

And Anderson made the most of the ball when he had it. He made the most accurate passes (73) and the most line-breaking passes (20).

The nine passes he made into the final third was a joint-best tally for City with Fernandez, although Alexis Mac Allister made one more for Liverpool.

There’s substance to Anderson’s game, too. He covered the most distance (11.4km) and won the most duels (12). What’s more, he made the joint-most recoveries (6) of all the outfield players.

And no player was fouled more than Anderson – not even half as much. He drew eight fouls, with the next closest being Jeremy Doku and Florian Wirtz on three.

All in all, it was a strong showing from the 23-year-old. From the early evidence, he looks up to the task of becoming a key player for City.

Cue the big verdict from Jamie Carragher at full time.

“He looks a bargain for the money City paid, ridiculous as it sounds,” offered the former Liverpool defender.

Yes, Jamie, that does veer slightly into the ‘ridiculous’ category.

In case anyone needs reminding, Anderson cost City £116m. At the time, it was their club-record transfer and made Anderson the most expensive English footballer ever.

Both of those records have since been surpassed – by Fernandez joining City for £125m and Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea for £117m in an ever-escalating market – but it doesn’t mean the investment in Anderson wasn’t extreme.

Calling a £116m transfer a ‘bargain’ is dangerous. The word should not be synonymous with a good signing.

It was an especially jarring comment given the recent context around City. This is a club in the spotlight for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules. Over a nine-year period, they artificially inflated their revenue by more than £900m.

Now more than ever, City’s big spending on players shouldn’t be being celebrated. Should they even have been in a position to sign Anderson in the first place? We’ll never really know, but still…

Anderson can still be a good signing. He could be an excellent one. It doesn’t – and will never – mean he’s a bargain.

By Samuel Bannister

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