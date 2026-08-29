Enzo Fernandez might finally be about to move to Manchester City – but how do the wages of his potential new team-mates compare to the midfielder’s current earnings at Chelsea?

Fernandez has wanted to leave Chelsea since the end of last season, with Real Madrid his preferred destination.

But Madrid refused to pay the Blues’ asking price and City have since emerged as the likely ending point for the midfielder.

Fernandez’s old boss, Enzo Maresca, is now in charge at the Etihad. City have spent over £200million on Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, but are prepared to pay another £100million on the Chelsea man.

He currently earns £180,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, less than the wages of eight City players. This would surely be rectified if the move went through.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in City’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Fernandez at Chelsea.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Erling Haaland – £525,000

2. Jack Grealish – £300,000

3. Phil Foden – £280,000

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma – £265,000

=5. Josko Gvardiol – £250,000

=5. Ruben Dias – £250,000

=5. Elliot Anderson – £250,000

=5. Marc Guehi – £250,000

=9. Rayan Cherki – £180,000

=9. Enzo Fernandez – £180,000

=11. Antoine Semenyo – £150,000

=11. Jeremy Doku – £150,000

=11. Mateo Kovacic – £150,000

14. Matheus Nunes – £130,000

15. Rayan Ait-Nouri – £120,000

=16. Abdukodir Khusanov – £100,000

=16. Kalvin Phillips – £100,000 (on loan at Sheffield United)

18. Omar Marmoush – £45,000 (on loan at Tottenham)

19. Vitor Reis – £40,000

20. Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000

21. Nico O’Reilly – £30,000

=22. Issa Kabore – £25,000

=22. Rico Lewis – £25,000

24. Claudio Echeverri – £15,000

25. Sverre Nypan – £10,000 (on loan at Lommel)

26. Josh Wilson-Esbrand – £7,000

=27. Ayyoub Bouaddi – N/A

=27. Jeremy Monga – N/A

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