Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is incredible form, marking his last 12 appearances in all competitions with a goal – a better goalscoring streak than Cristiano Ronaldo has ever managed across his legendary 22-year career.

Haaland extended his run by opening the scoring in Man City’s routine 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. There’s just no stopping him at the moment.

We’ve taken a closer look at his current run and how it compares to Ronaldo’s best-ever run.

Erling Haaland’s historic goalscoring run

The Norwegian has only failed to score in one of his 14 appearances for club and country this season.

Since being kept out in Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham back in August, Haaland has scored in each of his last 12 appearances.

He’s scored an incredible 22 goals (plus three assists) in that run, with five goals against Moldova and a hat-trick against Israel over the last two international breaks his best returns.

In order, his victims are as follows: Brighton (one), Finland (one), Moldova (five), Manchester United (two), Napoli (one), Arsenal (one), Burnley (two), Monaco (two), Brentford (one), Israel (three), Everton (two) and Villarreal (one).

As an act of footballing serendipity, Haaland’s great rival Kylian Mbappe has actually matched his recent goalscoring streak beat-for-beat. The Frenchman has scored in his last 11 outings for club and country and can also move up to 12 if he scores against Juventus on Wednesday evening.

Haaland can extend his run to 13 matches against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Swansea, Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool to come before the November international break, where Norway face Estonia and Italy.

It’s not totally unthinkable he extends this run to 20 games. Watch this space.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s best goalscoring streak

Ronaldo boasts some exceptional goalscoring streaks.

The 40-year-old holds the record for the most consecutive Champions League appearances with a goal, having twice scored in 11 straight games for Real Madrid in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

He also shares the Serie A record for the best goalscoring streak with the legendary Gabriel Batistuta, having notched in 11 straight matches in the Italian top flight during the 2019-20 season.

Eleven seems to be the number for Ronaldo, because that’s also his best goalscoring run across all competitions.

Ronaldo’s best goalscoring streak for club and country came between February and April 2014. He scored 15 goals in total, 13 for Real Madrid and two for Portugal.

His best goalscoring streak went as follows: Atletico Madrid (two), Schalke (two), Atletico Madrid (one), Cameroon (two), Levante (one), Malaga (one), Schalke (two), Barcelona (one), Sevilla (one), Rayo Vallecano (one), Borussia Dortmund (one).

The streak came to an end when he drew a blank against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals, although Madrid won that 1-0 and he scored twice in a 4-0 victory in the second leg.

