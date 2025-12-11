Erling Haaland has now levelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United goal tally at Manchester City, but how long did it take him to do it? We’ve crunched the numbers.

The Norwegian forward has only been in the Premier League for three and a half years and he’s already broken countless records.

Last week, he became the quickest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals, as he only needed 111 games to reach the landmark figure.

Across all competitions, he’s now scored 145 goals for the club, which is the exact same amount as Ronaldo managed during his spells at Old Trafford.

Haaland’s latest strike came against one of Ronaldo’s former clubs, as his first-half penalty proved to be the winning goal against Real Madrid.

In total, it’s only taken Haaland 167 matches to reach 145 goals, which is 179 fewer matches than it took Ronaldo to reach the same figure for United.

Of course, it needs to be stressed that Ronaldo joined United in 2003 as an out-and-out winger and didn’t become a consistent goalscorer until the 2006–07 campaign.

He then rejoined the club in 2021 at the age of 36 and scored another 27 goals in 54 appearances for the club.

In total, he scored 145 goals for United across 346 appearances, averaging a goal every 183 minutes. For comparison, Haaland has averaged a goal every 94 minutes.

Perhaps the more fair comparison would be to compare Haaland’s current numbers and Ronaldo’s from Real Madrid.

Interestingly, it only took Ronaldo 143 games to score 145 goals for Real Madrid, which is 24 fewer than Haaland needed to reach that figure for City.

So, while Haaland is considerably more prolific than Ronaldo was at United, he’s still got some catching up to do in order to reach CR7’s level at Real Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, the Norwegian international has taken plenty of inspiration from CR7, having grown up watching his highlights on YouTube.

“I remember always watching him on YouTube for his movements in the box: He used to make two or three moves before attacking the space he wanted to be in,” Haaland said back in 2023.

“It’s kind of a duel in that situation with the centre-backs. It is important to time it perfectly. And the post must be good. If you don’t get a good cross, you won’t be able to score with your head.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how long it took both Haaland and Ronaldo to reach 145 goals.

Erling Haaland’s Man City record

Games: 167 ⭐

Goals: 145 ⭐

Assists: 24

Goal contributions: 169

Penalties: 24 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 94.1 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 112.7 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 80.7 ⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United record

Games: 346

Goals: 145 ⭐

Assists: 57 ⭐

Goal contributions: 202 ⭐

Penalties: 21

Minutes per goal: 183.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 214.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 131.7

