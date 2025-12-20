According to David Ornstein, there is a ‘growing anticipation’ that this will be Pep Guardiola’s final season at Manchester City.

With the 54-year-old considering his future at the club, City have already started to sound out his potential replacements ahead of next season.

Using the latest bookies’ odds, here are the seven favourites to replace Guardiola in the Etihad dugout.

=1. Enzo Maresca – 5/1

According to Ornstein, Chelsea boss Maresca is ‘high’ on City’s shortlist to replace Guardiola.

The Italian coach has previously worked under Guardiola, spending the 2022-23 campaign as his assistant.

Since then, he’s guided Leicester City back to the Premier League and has re-established Chelsea as a Champions League club.

While he’s currently the joint-favourite to replace Guardiola, the 45-year-old has distanced himself from the speculation.

“It doesn’t affect me at all because I know it’s 100 per cent speculation,” the Italian said.

“In this moment, there is no time for these kinds of things, first of all because I have a contract here until 2029.

“I said many times, my focus is just about this club and I’m very proud to be here.

“It’s speculation. One week ago, in Italy, it was the same with Juventus. I don’t pay attention because I know it’s not true.

“Now it’s important to understand the reason why this news was there. But it’s not my job – I don’t care at all.”

=1. Michel – 5/1

Michel is currently in charge of La Liga outfit Girona, who are also part of the City Football Group.

Overall, the 50-year-old has done a fine job in Spain over the past few years, particularly in 2023-24 when he guided Girona to a third-place finish against the odds.

However, after losing most of their key players, the club has slipped down the table since then and currently sit 18th in La Liga, which could deter City from giving Michel the job.

=1. Andoni Iraola – 5/1

With the job he’s done at Bournemouth, Iraola is one of the most in-demand managers in the Premier League right now.

The Spaniard knows how to get the most out of attacking players and is capable of coaching a high-intensity attacking style that could suit City.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not he’d be capable of making the step up to one of the biggest clubs in the league.

=1. Vincent Kompany – 5/1

Also being tipped as the joint favourite to take over from Guardiola is Kompany.

While his last stint in the Premier League with Burnley didn’t exactly go to plan, he’s proven that he can manage a big club with the work he’s done at Bayern Munich.

Last season, he guided Bayern to the Bundesliga title and he’s currently got them sitting nine points clear this season, having scored a whopping 51 goals in their opening 14 league matches.

Given Kompany’s history with City, he’d surely give the job serious consideration if offered to take over from Guardiola.

5. Oliver Glasner – 8/1

Glasner is very hot property right now.

The Crystal Palace coach seems ready to take the next step in his career and looks likely to depart Selhurst Park at the end of the season, according to reports.

While there are a number of candidates ahead of Glasner in terms of the City job, his name has been loosely linked of late.

6. Luis Enrique – 12/1

If City had their pick of any manager in world football to replace Guardiola, Enrique would surely be higher on their list.

However, given the job he’s done with PSG over the past two and a half years, getting him out of Paris could be tricky.

Enrique was one of the few Barcelona managers in the post-Guardiola era able to meet expectations and he’d be a brilliant addition to the Premier League in general.

7. Unai Emery – 14/1

Since Emery took over at Aston Villa, only City, Arsenal and Liverpool have collected more points than his side in the league.

Given the resources he’s had in comparison to those sides, that’s quite the achievement.

His previous struggles with Arsenal and somewhat at PSG could deter City from going for him, but we could see why he’d be in contention.

