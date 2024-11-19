6 former Man City academy graduates who are currently thriving in 2024-25

Manchester City have one of the best squads in world football, but they also have plenty of former academy players shining at other clubs.

As Pep Guardiola’s squad chase domestic and continental success once again, several of their former players are faring much better since leaving the club.

We’ve identified six former City stars who are currently loving life since moving to pastures new.

Cole Palmer

Despite making 14 appearances for City in their treble-winning season, and scoring in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup at the start of 2023-24, Palmer was sold to Chelsea for £40million.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised at Todd Boehly spending big money on another young winger, but Palmer has since become Chelsea’s standout player and one of the best performers in the entire Premier League.

He is sensational – and City might end up sorely regretting letting him go.

Morgan Rogers

Rogers spent four years in City’s academy before being sold to Middlesbrough in the summer of 2023. Few expected City to have made a mistake, but the midfielder has spent the last 18 months suggesting they might have done.

After shining at Boro, Rogers was bought by Aston Villa for £8million and helped them qualify for the Champions League in 2023-24.

He’s gone up another level this season, delighting both Villa fans with his ingenuity and millions of FPL players for his regular goals and assists.

Rogers made his full England debut in November 2024 and looks set to have a bright future in the game. City could do with a player of his age and profile as they face an extensive rebuild of their squad.

Brahim Diaz

Since the start of last season, Diaz has seen his market value double which is seriously impressive.

On the back of a few good loan spells with AC Milan, the Real Madrid playmaker looked like a new player when he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old spent a total of four years on the books at Man City but only made 15 senior appearances before he left in 2019.

“This is the happiest day of my life, I couldn’t have a better gift for Three Kings Day [6 January in Spain],” Diaz told reporters after signing for Real Madrid for £15million five years ago.

“I had three options after deciding to leave Manchester City. One, play at Real Madrid, two, play at Real Madrid and three, play at Real Madrid. It was impossible to go anywhere else.”

Romeo Lavia

He may have spent almost the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign out injured, but Lavia’s performances in the Chelsea midfield have both displaced Enzo Fernandez and reminded everybody why Chelsea spent £53million on his signature.

After leaving City in 2022, with only a pair of domestic cup appearances to his name, the Belgium international blossomed at Southampton and impressed with his composure and technique despite the Saints’ relegation.

Every elite team needs a midfielder prepared to do the dirty work and Lavia will surely perform that role for Chelsea for years to come.

Liam Delap

A bruising striker in the English target man tradition, ‘Son of Rory’ Delap made his first Premier League appearance during City’s punishing 5-2 defeat to Leicester in September 2020.

His appearance came days after scoring in an EFL Cup game against Bournemouth, but Delap played in one further league match for the Citizens.

After a promising loan spell at Hull City last season, Delap joined newly promoted Ipswich Town in the summer and has already scored six Premier League goals for the Tractor Boys.

With Harry Kane getting older, there just might be an international opportunity if Delap can keep scoring goals at the top level.

Aleix Garcia

Garcia made eight first-team appearances under Guardiola, including his Premier League bow against Bournemouth in September 2016, but was a perennial loanee before leaving for Dinamo Bucuresti in 2020.

In 2021, he spent half a season at Eibar before re-signing for one of those loan clubs, Girona.

After helping the Catalan club reach the Champions League in 2023-24, Garcia moved to Bayer Leverkusen and has become a mainstay in Xabi Alonso’s side.