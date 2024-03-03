Manchester City are looking to win another Premier League title as the season enters its final furlong – but which of their remaining fixtures look like defining their chances of silverware in 2023-24?

Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t quite hit the heights of their historic treble-winning campaign last year, but remain firmly in the hunt for more silverware this season – and both Liverpool and Arsenal will be fretfully looking over their shoulders.

We’ve identified five matches that may define whether City win their fourth successive Premier League title.

3rd March – Manchester United (H)

City arguably have the most difficult run of fixtures in the coming weeks, starting by welcoming bitter rivals Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.

While Guardiola’s men have been known to run up big scorelines against the men from Old Trafford, United have also been known to rally themselves and bloody the nose of European football’s most prominent side.

This could be just about any scoreline.

10th March – Liverpool (A)

The big one.

City have a terrible record at Anfield – one victory since May 2003 – and Liverpool will be fired up beyond belief given the importance of the fixture and the yearning to win major silverware in Jurgen Klopp’s final season with the club.

The Reds have suffered a litany of injuries in recent weeks, but Klopp has thrown in the kids with devastating effect.

Win here and City will become firm favourites to win the Premier League. Lose and they’ll be trailing a formidable foe. This will define the season.

31st March – Arsenal (H)

Forget your memories of City swatting aside Arsenal during the run-in last year – Mikel Arteta’s side are much more credible candidates for City’s crown 12 months on.

Arsenal have recovered from their Christmas wobble and are arguably the form team in the Premier League.

The signing of Declan Rice has been transformative in the Gunners’ midfield, while Bukayo Saka continues to defy Rio Ferdinand and anybody else who claims he isn’t world-class.

Having lost the reverse fixture at the Emirates in October, City will be looking to make amends when Arsenal travel north on Easter Sunday. Whoever loses might be eliminated from the title race.

6th April – Crystal Palace (A)

Palace are one of City’s bogey teams – one of the indelible images of the season was Roy Hodgson laughing at Guardiola’s anguished reaction to Michael Olise’s late penalty at the Etihad in December.

Hodgson has gone, but Oliver Glasner is a skilled operator having won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022. And Palace have match-winners in their side, including City-linked Eberechi Eze.

City have come unstuck at Selhurst Park before and won’t be relishing their trip to deepest Croydon.

20th April – Tottenham (A)

Nathan Ake’s late winner in the FA Cup back in January was the first goal City had scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – a remarkable record considering their dominance of English football.

Spurs are enigmatic under Ange Postecoglou, capable of beating the best and dropping points to the worst, but have players like James Maddison and Son Heung-min that can trouble Guardiola’s men.

Their 3-3 draw at the Etihad in December was one of the best games of the Premier League season. City will be hoping for something less topsy-turvy and more decisive in their favour.

