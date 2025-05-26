Jack Grealish is likely to leave Manchester City over the summer transfer window – but just where will the England international end up?

Grealish has only played a bit-part role for City in 2024-25, despite their struggles under Pep Guardiola, and has only occasionally threatened to live up to his £100million price tag since arriving at the Etihad.

But the 29-year-old still has quality and will be of interest to several Premier League clubs. We’ve mapped out where Grealish might end up before August.

Tottenham

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has suggested Tottenham might represent an intriguing option for Grealish this summer.

“There are not many teams around that can afford to pay him the wages he’s on at the moment,” Borson told Football Insider.

“But you would also expect that City would not be anticipating a huge fee if they could get him off the wage bill, given that he’s barely played all season and he’s on in excess of £300,000 a week, so in excess of £15million a year.

“We know that Spurs have shown an interest in the player.

“But again, the question is, how does that work from a financial perspective given that they’re not going to pay him £300,000 a week either.”

Spurs will need to bolster their squad after an injury-ravaged year, even before considering their return to the Champions League next year, and Grealish might enjoy an arm round the shoulder from Ange Postecoglou.

Manchester United

It would take a brave footballer to move directly to ‘them lot’ directly from the Etihad, but United have registered their interest in signing Grealish this summer, according to The Independent.

In desperate need of a squad rebuild, the Red Devils could swoop in with an offer for Grealish if they get confirmation that City will sell for a reasonable price in the summer.

While the signing of Grealish would be a coup and help bolster Ruben Amorim’s attacking options, we’ll file this potential transfer as ‘unlikely’.

Aston Villa

Grealish developed into a local hero at Villa Park, helping his boyhood club climb back into the Premier League in 2019 and cement their place.

It was during his Villa spell that he emerged as a full England international and shone at Euro 2020 before moving to City.

There’s no guarantee Marcus Rashford will stay after his loan at Villa Park, potentially freeing up space down the left.

While some Villa fans feel the club has moved on from Grealish, others would welcome their local hero back as he attempts to revive his career.

Nottingham Forest

With Morgan Gibbs-White expected to depart this summer, potentially to Manchester City, Forest would have the funds to bring Grealish to the City Ground.

Having qualified for Europe with a small squad, Forest will need to increase their numbers before next season’s contentinal jaunts and Grealish would bring elite-level experience to the club.

AC Milan

Grealish’s club and international team-mate Kyle Walker has thrived on loan at Milan, potentially leading to a permanent switch and he isn’t the only Englishman to impress there.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of the stars at the San Siro last term, while Fikayo Tomori’s form there earned him an England recall in 2023.

Milan aren’t in Europe next season, but the enviable lifestyle will surely appeal to someone of Grealish’s means. We could see it happening.

