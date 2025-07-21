Manchester City have one of the best academies in English football, with several young stars looking to breakthrough in the 2025-26 season.

Pep Guardiola is never afraid to give younger players a chance in the first team and City have a lot of high-potential talent waiting for their opportunity.

Who could be next in line at the Etihad to break into the first team and become a future star for the Premier League giants? Read on and find out.

Ryan McAidoo

Arguably the closest to making his first team debut out of the five players here, McAidoo is an exciting attacking prospect who was signed from Chelsea in 2024.

The winger made 41 appearances last season for the under-18s, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists, and he’s still only 16.

McAidoo was handed the No.49 squad number at City after playing in the EFL Trophy. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him play in the early rounds of the Carabao next year.

Reigan Heskey

Yes, he’s the son of Emile Heskey. Feel old yet?

Scorer of 110 Premier League goals for Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan and Aston Villa, Heskey senior was often criticised for not being as prolific as his peers.

The same cannot be said for Heskey junior, who scored 23 goals in 40 games in all competitions last season and is a sure bet to make his first-team debut before too long.

Finlay Gorman

Signed from Leeds in 2023, Gorman is a creative midfielder in the mould of Phil Foden.

While the youngster isn’t in the same class as Foden, he certainly has potential to become a first-team squad member at City and impressed for the under-18s last season.

With his technical ability and calming presence in the final third, the 16-year-old is regarded by City as one of the best players in England for his age group and potentially a generational talent.

Femi Fapetu

Fapetu could be a future anchor in City’s midfield. He likes to play a holding role, but can also play at right-back – his Premier League comparison would be Moises Caicedo.

With a strong ability to read the game and break-up play, he often plays in the shadows but his critical timing and footballing brain can quickly break down opposition attacks.

He also has two appearances for England’s under-17s and is expected to stick with the Three Lions despite also being eligible for Nigeria.

Kaden Braithwaite

Another defensive player, Braithwaite mainly features as a centre-back but can also play as a full-back on the left.

In 2024-25, the 17-year-old made 41 appearances for the under-18s, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

He also made his senior debut in the League Cup win over Watford in September 2024, becoming the third-youngest player in the club’s history and the youngest under Pep Guardiola.

