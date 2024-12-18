Man City’s 8 EA FC 25 wonderkids & how they’ve developed IRL in 2024-25

Manchester City are blessed with several exciting youngsters in their squad – but which of their EA FC 25 wonderkids have developed the best in the real world?

Despite their struggles this season, City have one of the strongest squads in world football and they are complimented by some young players with immense potential.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the eight City youngsters with eye-catching potential in this year’s game.

Savinho

Savinho made a strong start to life at City after his summer move from Troyes, but has gone off the boil in recent weeks just like the vast majority of his team-mates.

The Brazilian winger is without a goal or assist in nine Premier League matches and has been in and out of the team as Pep Guardiola attempts to find a spark.

Reports in Spain have claimed Savinho is ‘worrying Guardiola and Man City a lot’ as he has ‘completely disappeared’. Perhaps a revival in the second half of the season will change these perceptions.

Rico Lewis

Since being handed his first chance against Bournemouth in August 2022, Lewis has been a regular in City’s starting line-up.

He’s racked up over 70 senior appearances for the club and has looked comfortable in multiple roles from full-back to holding midfield.

“What a player. What a player,” Guardiola said in a post-match press conference back in October 2023.

“To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces – he is one of the best I ever trained by far.”

But the 20-year-old has suffered more than most from City’s recent wobbles, flailing at both left-back and in midfield as the Premier League champions struggle to regain control.

A controversial red card against Crystal Palace capped a miserable period for Lewis, who looks like he could do with a period away from the limelight.

Oscar Bobb

Last season was a real breakthrough campaign for Bobb as he made 26 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.

His highlight of the season undoubtedly came when he scored a last-minute winner at Newcastle to seal a memorable 3-2 win.

The young Norweigan hasn’t kicked a ball this campaign after suffering a bone fracture in his leg, but he should return in the early months of 2025.

James McAtee

McAtee made his City bow in a 3-0 victory over Everton in November 2021, but has found it difficult to break into the club’s world-class midfield.

After shining at Sheffield United last season, despite the Blades finishing rock bottom in the top flight, the 21-year-old is part of City’s first-team squad this year.

And McAtee is impressed in flashes during his eight appearances in all competitions, scoring his first City goal in their Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava.

Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Wilson-Esbrand spent the first half of the 2023-24 season out on loan at Will Still’s Reims, but he struggled for regular starts and was recalled by City in February.

The left-back subsequently spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Cardiff, but remains at the Etihad this year with the club’s youth team.

Jacob Wright

Wright is a 19-year-old England youth international who made his City debut during last season’s Champions League win over Copenhagen.

A midfielder with a bright future, Wright has an impressive three goals and five assists in nine PL2 appearances this year and also played in City’s League Cup matches against Watford and Tottenham.

Nico O’Reilly

A player highly thought of at City, O’Reilly has shone for the club’s youth teams and made his senior debut in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United in August 2024.

“The first team that scouted me was actually United and then City came in for me as well as Liverpool and Everton,” said O’Reilly, speaking to the official City podcast in December 2024.

“Before you sign a contract you train with all the teams so I was doing that for a bit. I had a choice when I was Under-8s and Under-9s out of City and United. I chose City because the training was a lot better.”

An attacking midfielder who is graceful and fluid with the ball at his feet, O’Reilly has featured in City’s League Cup and Champions League campaigns this year.

Mahamadou Susoho

Susoho is the only player on this list currently out on loan, spending the season with League One outfit Peterborough United.

A defensive midfielder with high potential, the youngster has sadly not seen much action after suffering a muscle injury in August. He’s expected to be fit in the New Year.