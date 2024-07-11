Man City’s 10 most valuable academy graduates in 2024 according to Transfermarkt

Manchester City have one of the best youth academies in Europe and the club have produced plenty of world-class talents over the years as a result.

The club have invested heavily in their academy set-up over the last 16 years and they are now reaping the rewards of their fruitful youth system.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve found the 10 most valuable Man City academy graduates in 2024.

10. Taylor Harwood-Bellis – £18.6million

After spending the last 16 years in the Man City system, Harwood-Bellis departed this summer and signed for Southampton on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old centre-half already has two Championship promotions on his CV and his Premier League debut is now long overdue.

Man City received a fee of £20million for Harwood-Bellis which is slightly above his market value according to Transfermarkt.

=8. Oscar Bobb – £21million

Last season was a real breakthrough campaign for Bobb as he made 26 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.

His highlight of the season undoubtedly came when he scored a last-minute winner against Newcastle to seal an emphatic 3-2 win.

“If he decides to stay, we have a player for many, many, many years,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

=8. Aleix Garcia – £21million

The Spanish midfielder spent one year in the City academy and made nine senior appearances for the club before he eventually departed in 2020.

Man City fans never really saw the best of Garcia but he has done well for himself since leaving.

Having recently signed for Bayer Leverkusen, we can’t wait to see him in the Bundesliga next season.

7. Jadon Sancho – £25.4million

At his peak, Sancho was valued at £110million by Transfermarkt. These days his valuation is a lot more modest but he still has time to make a success of his career.

It still seems likely that he will leave Old Trafford behind this summer, with Juventus still among the clubs interested.

6. Romeo Lavia – £29.6million

Following his £53million transfer to Chelsea, last season turned out to be a complete write-off for Lavia.

The holding midfielder was hampered by injuries throughout the campaign and only managed to play 32 minutes of football across all competitions.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to get back to his best next season as the best years of his career are still ahead of him yet.

5. Rico Lewis – £32million

In October last year, Guardiola described Lewis as ‘one of the best’ players he’s ever coached. We all know the Man City boss likes to be hyperbolic every now and again but that’s quite the priase coming from him.

Over the last two seasons, Lewis has racked up 50 appearances for the club and his market value now sits at a healthy £32million.

4. Brahim Diaz – £33.8million

Since the start of last season, Diaz has seen his market value double which is seriously impressive.

On the back of a few good loan spells with AC Milan, the Real Madrid playmaker looked like a new player when he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old spent a total of four years on the books at Man City but only made 15 senior appearances before he left in 2019.

3. Michael Olise – £47.5million

Olise had quite the youth career, to say the least. He spent time in the Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City academies, but it was at Reading where he made his breakthrough.

Now considered as one of the best upcoming playmakers in the world, Man City probably regret letting him leave as a kid.

Plenty of top clubs were vying for his signature this summer, but Bayern Munich managed to fend off the competition and land him for a €60million fee.

2. Cole Palmer – £68million

Last year was an absolute whirlwind for Palmer. Chelsea splashed £40million on him and he’s instantly been able to justify that price tag.

Having produced 40 goal contributions last season, it’s safe to say that the 22-year-old is one of the most productive players in Europe right now.

1. Phil Foden – £127million

Who else? The Man City playmaker has been considered one of the best players in the Premier League for quite some time, but last season he took his game to a whole new level.

Scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions, it’s no wonder that his current market value sits at a whopping £127million.