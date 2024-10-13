The 5 Man City players out on loan in 2024-25 & how they’ve been faring

Pep Guardiola is trying to subtly regenerate his all-conquering Manchester City side for a new era and several players find themselves out on loan as a result.

Having won the Premier League four times in a row and clinching the club’s first-ever continental treble in the process, Guardiola’s side has reached its peak and the club has made moves to try and refresh the squad with signings like Savinho and affording more responsibility to Rico Lewis.

There are currently five players away from the senior team on loan. We’ve checked in on how they’re doing so far this season.

Kalvin Phillips

After just one season at City following his £45million move from Leeds United, it became clear that Guardiola didn’t fancy Phillips at all. A nightmare loan to West Ham eventually came his way at the beginning of 2024, but that didn’t go to plan with the midfielder largely flopping.

He managed to secure a season-long switch to newly promoted Ipswich Town for the 2024-25 season and has enjoyed a more positive start, starting five games in all competitions so far.

With a full season to get his feet under the table with the help of Kieran McKenna, this one feels like a much more fitting move.

Yan Couto

Couto joined City in 2020, but his only involvement with the first-team to date was a place on the bench in the 2021 Community Shield.

He’s been loaned around the City Football Group, but has been at Borussia Dortmund since the beginning of the season, where his contract includes an obligation to purchase if he plays a specific amount of games.

That clause has since been triggered, with Dortmund now having to pay City £25million for the 22-year-old right-back.

Claudio Echeverri

One for the future, the Argentine midfielder signed for City at the beginning of 2024 and was immediately loaned back to River Plate, where he had emerged as one of the game’s brightest young talents.

Nicknamed ‘El Diablito’, Echeverri is headed for Manchester in January 2025, so we don’t have too much longer to wait before we see the 18-year-old integrated into Guardiola’s side.

At River Plate this year, the attacking midfielder has played 32 times in all competitions, scoring four and assisting three. River Plate are currently struggling in the second phase of the Primera Division, however, and find themselves 11 points adrift of the top of the table.

Issa Kabore

Kabore impressed in a season-long loan at Luton despite their relegation last season and now finds himself in Portugal with Benfica, where he’s being exposed to Champions League football as a regular in the side.

He’s being integrated slowly, however, and at the time of writing has only managed 55 minutes of action across league and European competition from two appearances. We expect that to change after the international break, though, with the new league phase of the Champions League and other fixtures.

Maximo Perrone

Perrone made his City debut as a substitute for Erling Haaland in early 2023 shortly after signing for the club and is gaining experience on loan at Serie A newbies Como this season, under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas.

It’s been a productive start for the Argentine midfielder, too. He’s featured six times in the league already for Como and registered an assist in a 3-1 defeat to Napoli, but has been crucial in wins over Atalanta and Hellas Verona as well as a draw against Bologna.

The 21-year-old looks like a top prospect.