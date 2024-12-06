The 3 Man City players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Manchester City are currently facing the need to rebuild their squad under Pep Guardiola, with some of the biggest legends in the club’s history nearing the end of their contract at the Etihad.

City are the reigning Premier League champions, but a disastrous run of form seems to have taken them out of contention and raised questions about their ageing squad.

We’ve picked out the three players who will see their current contract with City expire at the end of the current season.

Kevin De Bruyne

Arguably the greatest player in City’s history, De Bruyne has entered the final year of his contract with rumours of a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia intensifying.

The 33-year-old has suffered with injuries over the past few seasons and has been benched by Pep Guardiola even when fit, meaning the subject of his club future has taken a back seat.

“I honestly don’t know,” De Bruyne told a news conference in November when asked about his future.

“At the start of the season, I knew talks would happen but then the thing [injury] happened against Brentford. It was meant to be a couple of days and then it was eight or nine weeks. I put it all to the side.

“I had a conversation in the summer, but then I had the injury so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to talk about that. I need to be back on the pitch and be myself again.

“There’s no rush, I don’t feel uncomfortable, I’m not worried.”

Ilkay Gundogan

Bought back to the Etihad after a single year at Barcelona, age appears to have caught up with Gundogan who is no longer the dynamic midfield presence City have been crying out for.

Many observers interpreted Guardiola’s decision to re-sign the 34-year-old as an attempt to ensure his final season in charge was marked with silverware, but the City boss has since signed a new deal and faces the task of rebuilding his squad.

Despite scoring a few goals and providing invaluable experience, we’d be amazed if Gundogan was still a City player this time next year.

Scott Carson

A cult hero for both City supporters and neutral fans, Carson is one of the squad’s dressing room leaders despite playing once in the last five years.

The goalkeeper will turn 40 next September and it would be a surprise if City retained his services beyond the end of 2024-25.

At the same time, Carson helps City reach their quota of homegrown players and is the definition of low maintenance. Watch this space…