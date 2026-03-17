Guessing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City XI for a big Champions League night is a fool’s errand, but never say we’re not prepared to stick our neck out here at Planet Football.

Guardiola was criticised for his line-up in last week’s 3-0 defeat away to Real Madrid. He’s got his work cut out to right that wrong and produce something spectacular at the Etihad if City are to have any hope of progressing.

Here’s the line-up we think Guardiola might go with for the second leg against Madrid.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian was at fault for Valverde’s first goal at The Bernabeu, bafflingly shirking an opportunity to block the ball, and the night threatened to turn into a disasterclass when he conceded a penalty for taking down Vinicius Junior.

But he redeemed himself with the penalty save to (just about) keeps City in the tie. Last season PSG were heavily indebted to Donnarumma and he’ll be surely be required to produce more big moments if City are to produce a miracle here.

Pep loves a curveball but throwing James Trafford would be too weird even for him. One spot in the XI we can be reasonably confident about.

RB: Matheus Nunes

Abdukodir Khusanov’s perennially terrified-looking babyface does a disservice to him actually being a pretty decent defender.

The young Uzbek had a pretty tough night of it in the Spanish capital, though, and we can see Guardiola reverting to what worked in December’s league phase win with Nunes in at right-back.

We spent the first 18 months of the Portuguese’s first 18 months scratching our heads at what he is and why City signed him, but in all honesty he’s been reliable enough since slotting into the backline.

CB: Ruben Dias

No real question marks here.

It feels a long time ago that Dias was named FWA Footballer Of The Year. He’s not a bit of that unruffable aura and is rarely even mentioned in ‘best centre-half’ debates these days, but he remains an experienced leader built for nights like this.

CB: Marc Guehi

The England international’s long-awaited Champions League debut was a bit of a baptism of fire.

He can consider himself a tad unlucky that a dysfunctional, underperforming Real Madrid chose that night to rediscover their famous European pedigree, with Valverde turning into the second coming of Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric and Claude Makelele all in one.

We could go a bit Andy Hinchcliffe and question Guehi’s defending for Valverde’s inspired third goal, but sometimes you just have to step back and applaud breathtaking brilliance when you see it.

Thomas Tuchel, in particular, will be hoping the centre-back’s second appearance at this level goes a bit better. No better prep for the white-hot intensity of a World Cup knockout.

LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri

After a decent run of games – pocketing Mohamed Salah at Anfield, assisting against Leeds and Nottingham Forest – Ait-Nouri was a bit unfortunate to be dropped to the bench for City’s biggest game of the season so far.

Guardiola has a decision to make here, and it feels a bit of a coin flip for O’Reilly to feature here once, but we’re backing the Algerian. Just.

DM: Rodri

We’re still waiting for Rodri to get back to the Ballon d’Or-worthy levels that Rodri demonstrated in Man City’s treble-winning campaign and Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

After a shaky run of games and a truncated return from his ACL lay-off, it felt like he was gradually getting back to his old self.

But then City went to the Bernabeu, and their spectacular first-half collapse demonstrated he’s still lacking the legs and speed to singlehandedly boss a midfield battle as he did so consistently in his prime.

With a three-goal deficit to make up, Guardiola needs to go hell for leather and can’t afford to give up a player babysitting Rodri with half his running at the base of midfield.

On his own patch, Rodri will back himself to roll back the years and put Madrid’s midfield – still lacking orchestrators like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, likely to once again feature inexperienced teenager Thiago Pitarch – in their place.

CM: Bernardo Silva

You look at some of the lovely football that Vitinha and Pedri are capable of producing and you can’t help but curse the Premier League for prioritising physicality above all else. Is there really no space for a little magician anymore?

It feels a bit like Silva – so often superb in City’s imperial era – has been one of the victims of that tactical switch. Muscled out in English football’s transition to an NFL-WWE-Rugby hybrid.

But this isn’t the Premier League. It’s the Champions League. And we still believe there’s a place for a little bit of magic on European nights.

CM: Rayan Cherki

Speaking of magic…

“I’m so respectful of both teams but they played with low blocks and on transitions,” Guardiola reflected on a disappointing week.

“Madrid are more dangerous on transitions; Nuno is a master of set pieces.”

Who are we to question the great Guardiola? But it’s a head-scratcher, to say the least, to only use Cherki as a substitute when facing two teams that defend deep.

His technical ability is a cheat code when faced with finding gaps in tight, well-structured defensive units. Surely – surely – he rights that wrong here? The master key to any hope of a comeback.

FWR: Nico O’Reilly

Not a right-winger in the classic sense. He certainly won’t be hugging the touchline. You could call this a 4-1-3-2 but City will theoretically be fluid enough to make it academic.

O’Reilly produced his best performance of the season with a two-goal masterclass at home to Newcastle last month. That would suit the 20-year-old’s talents more than the full-back role he fulfilled last week in the Spanish capital.

He might not feature in an advanced role, but we’d be shocked if O’Reilly isn’t on the teamsheet somewhere.

ST: Erling Haaland

It feels wild to say it but this is arguably the biggest question mark of the night.

City’s biggest star has looked downright rotten for some time. He’s barely scored from open play in 2026 and looks a shadow of the player who ripped apart all and sundry in the first half of the campaign.

There’s certainly a case to be made for dropping Haaland, but (unless he’s facing Newcastle) Omar Marmoush isn’t exactly pulling up any trees either.

Sometimes you just have to have faith that your superstars will stand up and deliver when it matters. Forget form. He’ll be itching to silence his doubters.

Get the right service from the likes of Cherki and Silva and there’s no question that Haaland is capable of putting a brittle-looking Madrid backline to the sword.

FWL: Antoine Semenyo

Like Guehi, Semenyo has settled in seamlessly.

Like Guehi, Semenyo’s Champions League debut was a reminder that there are levels to this game.

Seven goals in his first 15 appearances might just make the January signing City’s most potent attacker right now, though. He’s undoubtedly got enough about him to give Alvaro Arbeloa something to worry about.

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