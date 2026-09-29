Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini bossed City through the periods relating to the 115 charges

The Premier League table for the periods relating to Manchester City’s 115 charges shows the difference their methods may have made…

City are said to have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges they faced over alleged financial breaches.

Many now want City to face huge sanctions, that could go as far as seeing the Blues relegated or expelled from the Premier League and their titles stripped.

The period relating to the majority of the charges stretches over nine seasons between the start of 2008-09 and the end of 2017-18.

These include 54 charges related to failure to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information from 2009-10 to 2017-18, and 14 charges concerned failure to provide accurate financial reports for player and manager compensation from 200-/10 to 2017-18 including Roberto Mancini’s contract. Which he now says ‘isn’t my problem’.

In that period, City won their first-ever Premier League title under Mancini, and two more followed under Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Indeed, this Premier League table (using our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource) shows how City dominated for the nine-season period in question.

Premier League table between start of 2009/10 and end of 2017/18

Another 35 charges concern City failure to co-operate with Premier League investigations from December 2018 to February 2023, when the club were referred to an independent ⁠commission following a four-year investigation.

Between the start of 2009-10 and when the charges were made in February 2023, City’s dominance is even more stark.

From the start of City’s alleged breaches to the point of receiving their 115 charges, they won 118 points more than anyone else.

Premier League table between start of 2009-10 to February 6, 2023

Such dominance is a far cry from where City where before the Sheikh Mansour-led takeover in 2008.

The Abu Dhabi United Group agreed a £200million takeover of the club on September 1, 2008. On the same day, City signed Robinho in a transfer deadline-day trolley dash.

Prior to the Sheikh turning up, City were top flight also-rans. Evidenced by the table between the start of the Premier League in 1992 and the takeover being completed on September 23, 2008.

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