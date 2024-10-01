The 8 Man City youngsters with 80+ potential on EA FC 25

Manchester City are blessed with several exciting youngsters in their squad – but which of them should you be keeping an eye on in EA FC 25?

Pep Guardiola has the strongest squad in English football at his disposal and they are complimented by some young players with immense potential.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the eight City youngsters with eye-catching potential in this year’s game.

Savinho

Savinho only joined City in the summer, but looks like he’s been playing under Pep Guardiola for years after a seriously strong start to life in England.

He’s already an 82 on FC 25, a 12-point upgrade on last year, and has a ceiling of 88. One to keep around.

Rico Lewis

Transitioning from the academy into Pep Guardiola’s squad isn’t easy, but Lewis has made it look like a walk in the park.

Since being handed his first chance against Bournemouth in August 2022, the teenager hasn’t looked back since.

He’s racked up over 50 senior appearances for the club and has looked comfortable in multiple roles from full-back to holding midfield.

“What a player. What a player,” Guardiola said in a post-match press conference back in October 2023.

“To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces – he is one of the best I ever trained by far.”

He comes with an FC25 potential rating of 85.

Oscar Bobb

Last season was a real breakthrough campaign for Bobb as he made 26 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side.

His highlight of the season undoubtedly came when he scored a last-minute winner against Newcastle to seal an emphatic 3-2 win.

The young Norweigan will be out injured until Christmas after suffering a bone fracture in his leg, but he comes with an FC25 ceiling of 85 so he’ll be worth persevering with in this year’s game.

James McAtee

McAtee made his City bow in a 3-0 victory over Everton in November 2021, but has found it difficult to break into the club’s world-class midfield.

After shining at Sheffield United last season, despite the Blades finishing rock bottom in the top flight, the 21-year-old is part of City’s first-team squad this year and comes with an FC25 rating of 80.

Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Wilson-Esbrand spent the first half of the 2023-24 season out on loan at Will Still’s Reims, but he struggled for regular starts and was recalled by City in February.

The left-back subsequently spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Cardiff, but remains at the Etihad this year and has an FC25 ceiling of 80.

Jacob Wright

Wright is a 19-year-old England youth international who made his City debut during last season’s Champions League win over Copenhagen.

A midfielder with a bright future, Wright comes with an FC25 potential rating of 82 and could blossom into a fine player with the right guidance.

Nico O’Reilly

A player highly thought of at City, O’Reilly has shone for the club’s youth teams and made his senior debut in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United in August 2024.

An attacking midfielder who is graceful and fluid with the ball at his feet, O’Reilly has the potential to become an 80-rated player on FC25.

Mahamadou Susoho

Susoho will spend the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Peterborough United in League One, but selling him permanently would be a hasty decision.

The young defensive midfielder has an FC25 potential rating of 80, meaning he could become a solid Premier League player if developed properly.