Have Pep Guardiola’s last 10 Man City signings been hits or flops?

We recently visited the Etihad to ask Manchester City fans whether Pep Guardiola’s last 10 signings have been hits or flops.

While City tend to do well in the transfer market, it’s safe to say that some of their recent additions have done better than others.

These are the last 10 first-team signings that the club have made under Guardiola: Marc Guehi, Antoine Semenyo, Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov.