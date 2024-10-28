While Manchester City certainly aren’t shy of splashing the cash, they have made a huge amount of money in sales over the last few years.

In the 2024 summer transfer window alone, the club made over £150million in sales when totting up the full price of all the players they sold.

We’ve taken a closer look at the 11 players that City sold over the summer and have assessed how they are fairing in their new surroundings.

Julian Alvarez

After playing second-fiddle to Erling Haaland for a couple of years at the Etihad, Alvarez decided that he was ready for a fresh challenge in the summer when Atletico Madrid came calling.

With add-ons included, the deal was worth a whopping £81.5million, making Alvarez the most expensive sale in the club’s history.

He’s already off the mark with four goals this season, although despite the money that Atletico paid for him, he’s not been a guaranteed starter.

Of the 10 appearances that he’s made in La Liga so far, only six of them have been starts. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa all available for selection, Diego Simeone isn’t short of attacking options.

Joao Cancelo

It’s public knowledge that Pep Guardiola and Cancelo haven’t seen eye-to-eye over the past few years and his departure this summer didn’t come as much of a surprise.

Despite Cancelo himself pushing for a permanent move to Barcelona, that didn’t materialise and he instead ended up joining Al-Hilal in a deal worth £21.2milllion.

With the Portuguese international playing at right-back, Al-Hilal have looked just as dominant as they had last season, having won all eight of their opening league matches.

The 30-year-old has made a decent impact in that time, with six goal contributions in 10 matches across all competitions.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Having spent the last four seasons out on loan, the time felt right for Harwood-Bellis to leave City in the summer.

Southampton had an obligation to purchase him for £20million if they were promoted from the Championship last season and that’s exactly what happened.

While the Saints have struggled to make the transition to Premier League football this season, Harwood-Bellis has been one of their top performers.

Sergio Gomez

Despite the plethora of world class players City have had over the years, left-back has always been somewhat of a problem position for them.

While some fans initially thought that Gomez could have been their long-term solution at left-back, things never really clicked for the Spaniard in England.

With Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake firmly ahead of Gomez in the pecking order, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to see him leave in the summer.

Since joining Real Sociedad, Gomez has been handed a much more prominent role and he’s already chipped in with four goal contributions this season.

Tommy Doyle

Following a successful loan spell with the club, Wolves activated their option to purchase Doyle on a permanent basis over the summer.

He’s predominantly been used as an impact substitute so far, as six of his seven Premier League appearances have come from the bench.

Yan Couto

After initially joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in August, the deal was made permanent in October as the German club activated his £25million release clause.

The Brazilian full-back has only been used sparingly so far, but Dortmund have clearly recognised his potential for the future.

“There are many Brazilians who have played here, I think ten or eleven, I am one of them,” Couto told Sky Germany when discussing his time at Dortmund.

“I want to become a legend here too. I will do everything I can to achieve that. The truth is that the Brazilians who have played here have always had a strong connection, and people always remember them.”

Liam Delap

Following a couple of sub-par loan spells with Stoke City and Preston North End, Delap showcased plenty of potential while on loan with Hull City last season.

Ipswich Town recognised that potential and splashed £20million on him to lure him away from Manchester.

He’s made quite an impact at Portman Road too with five goals in his first nine Premier League appearances for the Tractor Boys.

“For 21 years of age, the start he has had in the Premier League is really promising,” Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna told reporters.

“But it is a handful of games and he knows there is still a long road ahead of him and lots of things to still improve on. He has made some really good first strides though.”

Thankfully for City, they included a buy-back clause within the transfer.

Alex Robertson

After making a name for himself while out on loan with Portsmouth, Cardiff City swooped in for Robertson’s signature over the summer.

The 21-year-old is quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite in South Wales while playing at the base of midfield. His first league goal for the club was an absolute beauty against Plymouth Argyle too.

Given his age and potential, he’s definitely someone who could play Premier League football in the future. Watch this space.

Micah Hamilton

The Manchester City academy graduate signed a four-year deal with Middlesbrough over the summer.

He’s shown some flashes of quality at the Riverside so far, but has predominantly been used as an impact substitute under Michael Carrick so far.

Lewis Fiorini

After spending the last four seasons out on loan, City decided to cash in on Fiorini over the summer. Stockport County won the race for his signature and coughed up a fee which could rise to £1million.

The technically gifted midfielder is yet to justify that sort of price tag in a Stockport County shirt, but it’s still early days.

Ben Knight

The English winger featured in the 2021 Community Shield field against Leicester City and wore the number 96 shirt. That ultimately turned out to be his only appearance for the club as he predominantly played in City’s development squad.

After spending the last seven years at the club, he departed this summer and joined Spanish third-division side Real Murcia.

As of writing, the 22-year-old has only made three appearances for the club as he’s mostly been an unused substitute in Real Murcia’s matches so far.