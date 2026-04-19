Manchester City have been making serious ground on Arsenal in the title race and have ramped up the pressure by winning their latest head-to-head clash 2-1.

City welcomed Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium looking to cut a six-point gap from second to first place. They successfully chopped that gap in half thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland either side of one by Kai Havertz for the opposition.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have the chance to go top if they beat relegation-threatened Burnley on Wednesday, three days before Arsenal’s next game against Newcastle United.

And thanks to their win over Arsenal, they have gone clear in the Premier League form table since the January transfer window closed on February 2.

City have a habit of finding form at the business end of the season and their win over Arsenal was further proof that this year is no different.

Their January transfer activity included the signings of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively, whereas Arsenal kept their powder dry.

City are one of two unbeaten teams since the transfer window, the other being Semenyo’s former club, Bournemouth.

Although Arsenal have scored one more goal, City have conceded three fewer and therefore have the best goal difference.

And the 20 points they have amassed since the closure of the January transfer window have been obtained via eight games, compared to Arsenal’s 17 from nine.

Arsenal, in fact, have an almost identical record to Manchester United over their past nine games. They will be ruing not being able to keep pace with the other team from Manchester instead.

Elsewhere in the table since the transfer window, Chelsea are tellingly below all-but relegated Wolves, Leeds United are in the top half and, unsurprisingly, a winless Tottenham Hotspur remain bottom.

To create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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