The shocking Premier League table since Pep Guardiola signed his new contract with Man City

Since Pep Guardiola penned a new contract with Manchester City, the club have only won one of their last seven Premier League matches.

While most people were tipping Guardiola’s side to win a historic fifth consecutive title, they already find themselves 14 points adrift of Liverpool who currently lead the way.

At the start of the campaign, plenty of City fans feared that this would be Guardiola’s final season at the club as his prior contract was set to expire in the summer of 2025.

However, the 53-year-old decided to commit his future to the club as he signed a new two-year extension with the club back in November.

While most City fans were buzzing at the prospect of Guardiola sticking around for a few more years, it’s not been smooth sailing for them since he penned his extension.

In fact, since signing a new deal with the champions, only Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton have picked up fewer points than City have.

Despite still dominating the majority of matches, everything seems to be going against Guardiola’s side at this moment in time.

“Now it’s like we have to start, to put what we have done here on the floor and step forwards and say, it doesn’t count, it’s over,” Guardiola told TNT Sports when discussing City’s poor run of form.

“You have to restart, you have to regain everything in our minds that everything is more difficult than ever.

“We can say how good we have been, that’s the truth, but that doesn’t help us to win games.”

Since penning his new deal, Guardiola has only averaged 0.71 points per game. Across a full season, that PPG record would only be worth a mere 27 points.

Losing Rodri to an ACL injury back in September has unbalanced the champions and since that point, they’ve not been able to find much momentum.

READ NEXT: 6 players who have outscored Erling Haaland since he told Arsenal to ‘stay humble’

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s top 30 Premier League appearance makers?

While City’s form has fallen off a cliff in recent months, Guardiola has stressed that he has no regrets over signing his new contract.

“Absolutely not,” Guardiola said when asked if he regrets signing the new deal.

“I would not be able to sleep – even worse than now – if I thought I was leaving when the club is in this situation. Impossible.

“They might sack me, that could happen. But leaving now, in this position? No chance.”

We’ve crunched the numbers and have worked out what the Premier League table looks like since Guardiola signed his new contract with City back in November.

Note: all teams have played seven matches unless otherwise stated.

1. Arsenal – 17pts, GD +13

2. Chelsea – 16pts, GD +9

3. Nottingham Forest – 16pts, GD 0

4. Liverpool – 14pts, GD +8 (played 6)

5. Bournemouth – 14pts, GD +6

5. Newcastle – 11pts, GD +7

7. West Ham – 11pts, GD -1

8. Fulham, 10pts, GD 0

9. Crystal Palace – 10pts, GD -1

10. Aston Villa – 10pts, GD -3

11. Wolves – 9pts, GD 0

12. Brentford – 8pts, GD 0

13. Tottenham, 7pts, GD +3

14. Everton – 7pts, GD 0 (Played 6)

15. Manchester United – 7pts, GD -3

16. Brighton – 7pts, GD -3

17. Manchester City – 5pts, GD -5

18. Ipswich – 4pts, GD -7

19. Leicester – 4pts, GD -11

20. Southampton – 2pts, GD -12