Ranking Man Utd’s last four managers by their record against Pep Guardiola’s Man City

Pep Guardiola is set to face Ruben Amorim in the Manchester derby this weekend, but how does his record stack up against the last four Red Devils bosses?

Overall, Guardiola has a fairly mixed record in the Manchester derby, with 13 wins, seven draws and eight losses against United over the years.

We’ve taken a closer look at his record against United’s last four managers and have ranked them all by how Guardiola faired against them.

4. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Games: 9

Won: 4

Drawn: 1

Lost: 4

Goals for: 10

Goals against: 8

Guardiola’s win percentage: 44.4%

Of all the Manchester United managers that Guardiola has faced throughout the years, Solskjaer always gave him the biggest headaches.

In nine meetings with the Norwegian, Guardiola only boasted a 44.4% win ratio, despite having a better side at his disposal.

At their best under Solskjaer, United could be ruthless on the counter-attack as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial caused all sorts of problems on the break.

“It was a pleasure to face him – he beat me more than I wanted,” Guardiola said after Solskjaer was sacked by United in 2021.

3. Jose Mourinho

Games: 6

Won: 3

Drawn: 1

Lost: 2

Goals for: 9

Goals against: 7

Guardiola’s win percentage: 50%

Guardiola enjoyed some great battles with Mourinho over the years and their head-to-head record in the Manchester derby was fairly even.

Perhaps their most memorable clash in the Premier League came back in 2017-18 as Guardiola’s side knew they needed just three points to wrap up the league title against their bitter rivals.

At half-time, City already had one hand on the trophy as they found themselves 2-0 up thanks to goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Mourinho’s side still had a trick up their sleeve as Paul Pogba inspired a second-half comeback which saw United win 3-2 in the most dramatic circumstances.

While City still managed to win the league that season, Mourinho made sure that Guardiola didn’t win the trophy against him.

2. Erik ten Hag

Games: 7

Won: 5

Drawn: 0

Lost: 2

Goals for: 17

Goals against: 10

Guardiola’s win percentage: 71%

Ten Hag’s record in the Manchester derby was a bit of a mixed bag as he won just two of his seven clashes against Guardiola.

The first meeting between the pair saw City batter United 6-3 at the Etihad, although Ten Hag did get his revenge by winning the reverse fixture that season.

Along with facing each other four times in the Premier League, they also met in two FA Cup finals and one Community Shield showdown.

Both Ten Hag and Guardiola won one FA Cup against one another, and United’s triumph in the 2023-24 final ultimately saved the Dutchman’s job, for a few months at least.

Their final clash came during the summer and Guardiola ended up having the final laugh as his side beat United on penalties in the 2024 Community Shield final.

1. Ralf Rangnick

Games: 1

Won: 1

Drawn: 0

Lost: 0

Goals for: 4

Goals against: 1

Guardiola’s win percentage: 100%

Given Guardiola only faced Rangnick on one occasion, it won’t come as much of a surprise that he boasts the best record against him.

United were a mess during Rangnick’s short tenure at the club and Guardiola’s side took full advantage as they handed out a resounding 4-1 battering at the Etihad.