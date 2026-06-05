Rayan Cherki scored a ridiculously good goal in France’s World Cup warm-up

Manchester City forward Rayan Cherki has again shown himself to be the antidote to system-based modern football with an outrageous goal for France.

In a world where maverick players have almost died out, it is a welcome sight to see one player who could still feature in a Soccer AM showboat segment.

That player these days is Cherki. Who, even in a Pep Guardiola team, says forget safe passing, I’m going to dribble round four players before sticking it in the net.

His latest incredible effort came during France’s World Cup warm-up match against Cote d’Ivoire when he produced a solo goal full of skill late in the first half.

The play starts with a corner and Cherki passes it short to Michael Olise before quickly receiving it back.

Cherki then dribbles his way to the edge of the box, making some space for himself with a feint before firing towards goal, although the shot was a little too central and Yahia Fofana was able to save.

The Ivorian keeper palmed it back to Olise who clipped the ball to the back of the box but only to a defender. A poor clearance on the volley kept the pressure on for France and the ball was headed back into the box and then controlled by Ibrahima Konate in the box.

The now ex-Liverpool man looked up to see Cherki was free on the edge of the box, rolled it to him and the magic began.

Cherki goes to shoot with his right, selling a defender, before cutting it back onto his left. With no more than a metre of space, Cherki takes a couple of half touches that are the trademark of Lionel Messi and worked himself an angle towards goal.

The Manchester City maestro shoots through the two Ivorian defenders with enough power that Fofana had barely even dived before it reached the back of the net.

It is a ridiculously good goal and a reminder that Cherki is an increasingly rare player in the modern age. In a world of systems and passing until you have the best possible xG, Cherki says ‘nah, forget that’ and dribbles his way through a tight defence before rifling it home. Glorious.

Cherki’s effort was in vain though as France lost 2-1 in their World Cup warm-up – including a winner from Amad Diallo.

The City playmaker did not seem too bothered though, predicting that France would “crush everyone” despite the “little warning” of the surprise defeat.

“It’s a little warning, and I can tell you we’re not going to the World Cup thinking we’re favourites, but we’re going to crush everyone.”

Big words.

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