Pep Guardiola can be pretty ruthless when it comes to the transfer market and once he’s made his mind up on a player, it’s difficult to sway his opinion.

During his time at Manchester City, the 53-year-old has sold seven players who only made a single appearance under him.

We’ve checked up on those stars who have been sold by Guardiola and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

Joe Hart

From the off, it was clear that Guardiola didn’t rate England’s former number one.

Wanting to implement his tiki-taka style of play, Guardiola quickly disregarded Hart as the Spaniard signed Claudio Bravo during his debut season at the club.

Hart did make one appearance under Guardiola, a Champions League qualifying game against Steaua Bucharest, but that ultimately proved to be his one and only appearance under the Man City boss.

Following a couple of loan spells with Torino and West Ham, he was eventually sold to Burnley in 2018 for a fee of around £3.5million.

After enjoying a career revival with Celtic in his later years, the 37-year-old retired at the end of last season with 780 appearances under his belt.

Since hanging up his gloves, Hart has pursued a career in punditry, predominantly featuring in BBC Sport content.

Ian Poveda

The tricky winger played the full 90 minutes of Man City’s 1-0 away triumph against Burton Albion in the 2019-20 EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

After not quite cutting the mustard in Manchester, Poveda switched to Leeds United in January 2020 where he went on to spend the next four and a half years.

Following numerous loan spells away from Elland Road, the Colombian international was released over the summer and joined fellow Championship side Sunderland on a free transfer.

Since making the switch to the Stadium of Light, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries and has only played 44 minutes of league football.

Samuel Edozie

Edozie was highly thought of in the City academy, but the club couldn’t turn down Southampton when they came in with an offer of £10million in 2022.

During his City career, the winger only made one appearance which came in the 2021 Community Shield final against Leicester City.

The youngster played his role in Southampton’s promotion campaign from the Championship, as he chipped in with six goals and three assists for Russell Martin’s side last season.

However, the 21-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements over the summer and was sent on a season-long loan move to RSC Anderlecht.

Samir Nasri

The Frenchman was a top player during his prime, but by the time Guardiola had arrived in Manchester, Nasri was already on the decline.

After making a 15-minute cameo against West Ham, Nasri was sent out on loan to Sevilla for the 2016–17 campaign before he left City on a permanent basis the following summer to join Antalyaspor.

Since retiring in 2020, the 37-year-old has become a pundit and currently works for French broadcaster Canal Plus.

Tom Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru joined the City academy as a youngster and spent a total of 14 years at the club before he departed in 2019.

He did manage to make one appearance before he left as he featured in the 2017-18 EFL Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester City.

Since leaving City, the Nigerian midfielder has been on the books at Watford and he’s been developing nicely over the past couple of years.

He’s established himself as a key component in Tom Cleverley’s side this season who currently sit fifth in the Championship.

Ben Knight

Knight featured in the 2021 Community Sheild final and departed over the summer to join the Spanish third division side, Real Murcia.

Since making the switch to Spain, Knight has predominantly been used as an impact substitute and he’s still waiting to score his first goal for his new club.

Shea Charles

Despite only making one professional appearance under Guardiola, City banked a fee rising to £15million when they sold Charles to Southampton in 2023.

After being in and out of the XI under Russell Martin last season, the 21-year-old joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan in the summer.

He’s been developing nicely since making the switch to Hillsborough and he’s continued to be a top performer at international level for Northern Ireland too.