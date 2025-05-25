Alejandro Garnacho has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer – and there’ll be no shortage of takers for the winger.

Garnacho has been cast out by Ruben Amorim following his post-Europa League final outburst, where he criticised the manager’s decision to leave him out of the starting line-up.

The Argentina international has flaws, but enough potential to improve massively in fresh surroundings. Will one of these five clubs snap him up?

Napoli

From Scott McTominay to Antony, scores of United players have enjoyed a new lease of life after leaving for warmer climes.

Newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli would seem a natural fit for Garnacho, with Antonio Conte’s counter-attacking system fitting his skillset perfectly.

Napoli saw a £40million offer for Garnacho knocked back in January.

But sources believe they’ll will return with an improved package worth around £50m as they look to take advantage of Garnacho’s uncertain role at Old Trafford.

Garnacho can play Champions League football, experience the intensity of Europe’s greatest one-club city and chat with McTominay about proper tomatoes. Win-win.

Chelsea

From Marcus Rashford to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, scores of United have enjoyed a new lease of life after moving to one of the club’s Premier League competitors.

While Chelsea have a million wingers on their books already, Big Brain Boehly has maintained low-key contact with Garnacho’s camp since last summer and view him as a perfect fit for their youth-driven recruitment strategy.

However, with United reluctant to strengthen a Premier League rival, Chelsea may be forced to dig deeper into their pockets than foreign suitors.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are also in the frame for Garnacho, with the winger apparently being a huge admirer of Diego Simeone’s no-nonsense style.

The La Liga club are convinced the 20-year-old’s explosive pace and directness would thrive under Simeone’s high-intensity system – and the emotional pull of returning to the club where he starred as a youth player could prove decisive.

Atletico are linked with a host of Premier League-based South Americans this summer, including Cristian Romero and Darwin Nunez.

Juventus

According to the Italian publication Tutto Juve, Juventus have joined Inter Milan, Napoli and Atletico to sign Garnacho.

After a difficult and trophyless season, Juve are hoping to flop into a Champions League place before regrouping this summer.

And the signing of Garnacho, who is thought to be available for €50million, would be a significant coup for the Serie A giants.

Bayer Leverkusen

With money to burn after the expected sales of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, Leverkusen are thought to be interested in signing Garnacho as part of their squad rebuild.

In another twist, former United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly agreed to become the club’s new manager.

While many other players failed to thrive under Ten Hag at Old Trafford, Garnacho performed perfectly well and scored in the 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Garnacho’s technical flair and raw speed have earned him admirers across Germany, where his profile fits the league’s growing trend of developing dynamic attackers.

