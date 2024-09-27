Man Utd’s teenage hat-trick hero has turbocharged feet & is the heir to Bruno’s throne

If you keep as little as half an eye on youth football, chances are you’ll have heard of Amir Ibragimov. What we need you to realise is that he’s about to take over at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have placed a renewed importance on stockpiling and developing elite youth-level talent in the last few years.

While it’s yet to pay dividends for them at senior level, the breakthroughs of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho serve as evidence that once again at United, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

One minute you’re playing academy football and being forced to wear black boots; the next you’re carrying one of the biggest clubs in the world on your back, racking up an admittedly unhealthy amount of senior minutes. Truly the beautiful game.

Overplaying is a debate for another time, though. What isn’t up for debate here is Ibragimov, whose stardom is more inevitable than another poorly-written Fast and Furious film.

Born in April 2008, Ibragimov likely won’t even remember the last time United won the Premier League in 2013 and has had his opinions on the club formed by learning their history and having to watch multiple managers trip over themselves in the post-Ferguson era.

In a strange way, though, it’s probably a good thing.

Free from the shackles of expectation from an era gone by, Ibragimov expresses himself in a manner like no other on the pitch. A winger by trade, the 16-year-old plays with unrelenting creativity and fearlessness – two traits which would undoubtedly benefit a fragile senior squad.

What’s most exciting, though, is his ball-striking ability – which is freakish for his age.

It’s a dying art, is pure ball striking. Gone are the days of experts with turbocharged feet. With a focus on specifically rehearsed patterns and movements in attack, the room for someone to show off their range of shooting and how hard they can pelt a football has diminished greatly.

Not for Ibragimov, though, who has moulded his game around a ferocious shot and intricate dribbling in tight areas, allowing him to wriggle free and send missiles at goalkeepers.

Liverpool’s under-17s felt the full brunt of his abilities as he bagged a hat-trick to inspire United to a 5-2 comeback victory from 2-0 down in the Premier League Cup.

Manchester Utd Under-17s beat Liverpool tonight 5-2 in the PL Cup Amir Ibragimov scored a hattrick pic.twitter.com/rZ2J88Tjgy — Academy Arena (@academyarenaUTD) September 25, 2024

Do you want to have a guess who assisted the other two goals? Ibragimov. Of course.

Operating at a level way beyond his age both technically and physically, the Dagestan-born England youth international is breaking down barriers at Carrington and making a habit out of exceeding expectations.

He broke into United’s under-21 side last season, making two appearances despite only turning 16 back in April. The kid is simply nuts.

Raducio King, the coach responsible for bringing Ibragimov to United, told the Manchester Evening News earlier in 2024 that he hasn’t seen anyone who can run like he can, adding that he could see him transitioning into a Wayne Rooney-esque number 10 profile.

High praise for a lofty talent. But Ibragimov can handle it.

The next steps are crucial for the teenager. As the season progresses and he continues to make a habit out of extraordinary feats at youth level for United and England, the clamour to see him involved with the first-team will only increase.

What is crucial, though, is letting him develop in the correct environment. Ibragimov needs to play football and he can do that while floating between the club’s under-18s and 21s on a regular basis this season, while coaches keep a close eye on him.

For all the talk about how United eventually replace Bruno Fernandes, the best option might just be in-house, staring right at them, ready to unleash a cannon from his right foot.

By Mitch Wilks